County Lines: Lompoc teenager arrested on gang, gun charges

Santa Maria
TV vandalism prompts reports of shots fired
A man allegedly vandalized thousands of dollars worth of televisions at Costco on Monday, which prompted several 911 calls reporting shots fired inside the business and Santa Maria Police officers converging on the scene, a department spokesman said.
Police Lt. Terry Flaa said officers responded to Costco, located at 1700 S. Bradley Road, shortly after 6 p.m. Monday to numerous conflicting reports of shots fired inside the store and a suspect — identified as Jose De Leon Dominguez, 25, of Santa Maria — vandalizing televisions.
An investigation revealed that Dominguez entered Costco and allegedly pushed two large televisions onto the floor, causing at least $3,000 worth of damage, Flaa said.
The sounds of the TVs crashing onto the floor prompted several people to call the Santa Maria Police Department and report possible shots fired inside the store, Flaa said.
As officers arrived on scene, they spotted Dominguez running from the store and into the parking lot, Flaa said, adding that police continued to receive additional calls reporting vandalism and shots fired.
A responding officer ordered Dominguez to stop, but he refused and ran from the scene, Flaa said.
The officer followed Dominguez and caught up with him at the intersection of Meehan Street and Bradley Road, where Dominguez allegedly resisted the officer's attempts to arrest him, Flaa said.
Several bystanders helped the officer restrain Dominguez, who was taken into custody, Flaa added.
Dominguez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, with bail set at $25,000.
LOMPOC
Teenager arrested on gang, gun charges
A Lompoc man suspected of being a member of a street gang was arrested Monday and charged with multiple gang- and firearm-related crimes.
Emmanuel Hernandez, 18, was taken into custody by Lompoc Police officers around 3:52 p.m. from the 300 block of West Maple Avenue. He is alleged to have been in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest.
Hernandez is a documented gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Hernandez’s felony charges include possession of a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a gang member, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of the city of Lompoc gang injunction.
He was booked at the Lompoc Jail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Unit 2 reactor back online
The Unit 2 reactor at Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 has been returned to service and was operating at 100% power as of Tuesday morning, said a spokeswoman for plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Unit 2 was shut down on Thursday so workers could perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, work that could not be performed while the unit was operating, said Hillary Bouchenot, senior Marketing and Communications representative for PG&E.
Unit 1 remained at full power during the Unit 2 shutdown.
The twin units of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach, together produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity.
GUADALUPE
Book sale set Sunday at library
Friends of the Guadalupe Library members will host a book sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Guadalupe Branch Library, said a library spokeswoman.
All proceeds will go toward keeping the library open at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D, the spokeswoman said.
The branch library is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library.
For more information, call librarian Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 2254.