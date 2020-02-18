County Lines: Lompoc teenager arrested on gang, gun charges

As officers arrived on scene, they spotted Dominguez running from the store and into the parking lot, Flaa said, adding that police continued to receive additional calls reporting vandalism and shots fired.

A responding officer ordered Dominguez to stop, but he refused and ran from the scene, Flaa said.

The officer followed Dominguez and caught up with him at the intersection of Meehan Street and Bradley Road, where Dominguez allegedly resisted the officer's attempts to arrest him, Flaa said.

Several bystanders helped the officer restrain Dominguez, who was taken into custody, Flaa added.

Dominguez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, with bail set at $25,000.

LOMPOC

Teenager arrested on gang, gun charges

A Lompoc man suspected of being a member of a street gang was arrested Monday and charged with multiple gang- and firearm-related crimes.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Emmanuel Hernandez, 18, was taken into custody by Lompoc Police officers around 3:52 p.m. from the 300 block of West Maple Avenue. He is alleged to have been in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest.