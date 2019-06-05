Lompoc
Taxi driver arrested after striking child in crosswalk
A Lompoc taxi driver was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run driving after allegedly striking a child in a crosswalk with his vehicle.
Mathew J. Buell, 30, was taken into custody after allegedly hitting the child, who was pushing his bicycle alongside his grandmother, in a crosswalk at East Ocean Avenue and E Street and then fleeing the scene.
The child was not seriously hurt, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident occurred around 10:09 a.m. Buell is alleged to have left the scene after the collision and only returned after witnesses caught up to him and convinced him to go back.
After returning, Buell was found to be "very intoxicated," according to Lompoc Police.
Buell's potential charges include driving while impaired causing injury and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision causing injury. Both are felonies. He is being held in the Lompoc Jail.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Santa Maria
Library to screen 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'
The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?" at 3 p.m. June 10 in Shepard Hall.
This event is free, and no tickets are required.
The film, rated PG-13, is an exploration of the life, lessons and legacy of Fred Rogers, the iconic children’s television host.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Lompoc
Chamber to host luncheon with manager for Small Business Administration
Joe Suh, senior area manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be the featured speaker during a luncheon hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $23 for chamber members and $28 for nonmembers.
Guests can register online at http://bit.ly/luncheonjune2019, by calling 805-736-4567 or by visiting the chamber office at 111 South I St. The deadline to register is Friday, June 14.
Suh is expected to lead a one-hour introductory seminar covering a range of topics, including tools to help start, grow or recover a small business.
As the nation’s go-to resource and voice for small businesses, the Small Business Administration provides counseling, capital, contracting and disaster recovery expertise and assistance for the more than 30 million small businesses in the nation.