LOMPOC
School board president announces sudden resignation
Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education President William "Bill" Heath suddenly resigned Monday, citing "many reasons" behind the decision announced in an email to local media.
"Effective immediately, I officially announce my resignation from public office," the email read. "It has been my honor to serve the community as a member of the Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education for the past seven years."
While he didn't specify what led him to his decision, he said leaving the board would allow him to spend more time with his family.
Heath, who graduated from Cabrillo High School and now works as a dentist, served on the board for the past seven years after being elected in 2014 and and reelected in 2018. He was one year out from completing his second four-year term.
"I am grateful for the support of so many educators, parents and residents of Lompoc," his email read. "My focus has always been directed towards ensuring a quality education for this community's children.
"While there have been successes during my tenure, there is much work to be done. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. I remain hopeful that necessary change is possible so that all students achieve academically and become productive citizens."
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to host Night Before New Year's Eve event for teens
Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 10 are invited to a Night Before New Year's Eve celebration at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to ring in 2022.
The free event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the community center and promises a scavenger hunt, balloons, a top hat craft station and prepackaged snacks for all attendees.
Event space is limited and preregistration is required online at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
Dutch Bros. Coffee opening soon
Dutch Bros. Coffee is closer to launch in midtown Lompoc, according to a company spokeswoman who said the big day possibly is just weeks away.
"We don't have a date set yet, but we're aiming to open toward the end of this month or early next year," the spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The 871-square-foot drive-through shop, located at 825 N H Street, was formerly the site of the town's iconic wine barrel-shaped restaurant, La Botte, which was demolished in August.
The 40-year-old restaurant now is located at 812 North H Street.