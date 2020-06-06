County Lines: Lompoc resident in 60s dies from COVID-19; county reports 50 additional cases Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc resident in 60s dies from COVID-19; county reports 50 additional cases Friday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the death Friday of a Lompoc resident confirmed for COVID-19.
The individual was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to the department. No other information was given about the individual.
The community death is the 12th in the county related to COVID-19, and the fourth death in the city of Lompoc.
Four additional deaths have been confirmed among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc.
The county also confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, with 45 of them in Santa Maria.
Arroyo Grande man killed, motorist critically injured in Highway 154 head-on collision
One man was killed and another motorist was critically injured in a head-on collision that required extrication amid foggy conditions Friday morning near Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu, of Arroyo Grande, as the man killed in Friday morning's collision between a white Toyota pickup truck and a green sedan.
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:45 a.m. to the collision that caused the truck to flip over and resulted in heavy damage to both vehicles, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Firefighters had to utilize "heavy extrication" tactics to rescue the injured motorist from the pickup truck, according to Bertucelli.
The California Highway Patrol temporarily put traffic controls in place while first responders cleared debris that was scattered across the roadway.
Additionally, fire engines and battalion commanders from both the Los Padres National Forest and the County Fire Department, along with an American Medical Response Ambulance, responded to the scene, Bertucelli said.
Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
SANTA MARIA
‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched by Rec Department
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which will end June 12.
To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.
Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.
However, to be eligible, a thumbs-up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs-up will not qualify.
Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using #smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.
One winner and one runner-up was announced through the same social media sites Friday, and another set of winners will be announced June 15.
Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
