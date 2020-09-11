County Lines: Lompoc prison to resume inmate visitations Oct. 3

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc prison to resume inmate visitations Oct. 3
Inmate visitations will resume at all 122 federal correctional facilities nationwide, including Lompoc Federal Correctional complex, on Oct. 3, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.
In-person visitations will resume under the BOP's Phase Nine Action Plan, although contact will not be allowed, and social distancing and mask requirements will be in place, according to the Sept. 2 announcment.
Guidelines will be enforced with physical barriers, such as plexiglass, or at least 6 feet of distance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entry to prison facilities, and those who are sick or symptomatic won't be allowed to visit. Inmates in quarantine or isolation won't be allowed to participate in visits.
Visitors will be required to wear "appropriate" face masks, which excludes bandanas, at all times and clean their hands just before and after their visits, according to officials.
The number of visitors will be limited based on available space, and all visitation areas and high-touch surfaces, including tables and chairs, will be frequently cleaned and disinfected.
Frequency and length of visits will be established to ensure inmates have an opportunity for visits at least twice each month.
Lompoc prison officials suspended social and legal visitations on March 13, two days after the pandemic was declared.
SOLVANG
Wildling Museum celebrates 20 years with virtual fundraiser
Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will celebrate 20 years of art and nature in the community with a live virtual fundraising event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.
Auctioneer Jim Farnum will emcee the evening event that will feature special tributes, art and friendly bidding wars on live auction items.
Items up for bid include one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, wine, lodging experiences and other.
The event will help raise museum funds, which then will be doubled up to $15,000 by board member Kate Godfrey, according to a spokesperson for the museum.
There is no cost to attend the event.
To register for the live auction, go to wildlingmuseum.org/news/virtual-anniversary?blm_aid=31594 or contact the museum at 805-686-8315, or via email at lauren@wildlingmuseum.org.
Silent auction bidding will be open online from Oct. 9 to 16, and will close at 5 p.m. on event day.
To inquire about sponsorship opportunities for both live and silent auctions, contact Stacey Otte-Demangate at 805-686-8216.
