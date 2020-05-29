County Lines: Lompoc prison identifies third inmate who died from COVID-19

Lompoc prison identifies third inmate who died from COVID-19
Lompoc prison officials on Friday identified a third inmate who died from COVID-19 as 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf.
Yusuf was found unresponsive at Lompoc's Federal Correctional Institution at 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Bureau of Prisons officials, and pronounced dead a short time later after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.
Yusuf tested positive for coronavirus on May 7 and was isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, prison officials said.
A naturalized Swedish citizen, Yusuf had been incarcerated at the prison since May 24, 2018 and was serving an 11-year sentence out of the Eastern District of New York for conspiracy to provide material support to al-Shabaab, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Government.
His death is the first reported coronavirus death at the Federal Correctional Institution, prison officials said. Two inmates at the prison's U.S. Penitentiary facility -- 75-year-old Jimmy Lee Houston and 68-year-old Oliver M. Boling --died from the disease on May 6 and April 18, respectively.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff identifies Nipomo woman found dead inside residence
The San Luis Obispo County Department has identified Debra Glenn, 68, as the Nipomo woman found dead Wednesday in a residence on Tefft Street.
Deputies found Glenn's body inside a residence in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. and are investigating her death as suspicious, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Results of an autopsy, which was conducted Thursday, along with a toxicology report are still pending, Cipolla said.
CENTRAL COAST
Pacific Surfliner to partially restore service to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara corridors
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has announced that it will partially restore service to 100 miles of its 351-mile coastal rail corridor beginning June 1.
Train service restoration affects the San Luis Obispo corridor, which will now run one train in each direction extending up to San Luis Obispo daily, as well as the Los Angeles to Santa Barbara/Goleta corridor for which an additional train will be added to the southern route.
The update from Pacific Surfliner comes two months after service was temporarily reduced on March 23 in response to pandemic orders that severely impacted ridership.
“We will continue to take necessary actions in the best interest of the communities we serve, while also protecting the safety of our passengers and crews,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director of the LOSSAN (Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo) Agency which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. “We are excited to restore service to this large portion of our rail corridor, and we remain dedicated to returning to the robust service that we’ve provided in the past.”
Pacific Surfliner noted that supplemental bus services will continue to be provided north of Santa Barbara, and trains and buses will continue to operate as an essential service for those who must travel.
Safety measures such as increased frequency of cleaning service on all trains and at stations to multiple times a day, and sometimes on an hourly basis, have been implemented.
Additionally, passengers are being required to wear facial coverings at stations and onboard trains, and are being asked to check and adhere to local public health orders in effect for the areas in which they start and end their trip.
New updates and advisory information on Pacific Surfliner's service are available at PacificSurfliner.com/
