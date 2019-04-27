Lompoc
Police seek suspect in Friday night shooting
Lompoc police are investigating an apparent shooting of a documented gang member Friday night in Lompoc.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered what police described as a through-and-through gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
The victim was uncooperative in the investigation, according to police, and there are no identified suspects in the investigation.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Lompoc Police Department officers responded to the emergency room of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center after a Hispanic man arrived seeking treatment for a single gunshot wound.
The victim, a local documented gang member, told officers that he had been walking his dog when he felt something strike him in the back.
He explained to officers that he had been in the 100 block of North A Street at the time of the incident and did not see who had shot him. He refused to provide any further information.
Through the course of the investigation, the crime scene was eventually located in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue in Lompoc, in front of the victim's residence.
Several expended small-caliber shell casings were located in the roadway at that location, as well as bullet impact marks on the victim's residence and property.
This is the third gang-related shooting incident investigated by the Lompoc Police Department in the last three weeks.
Investigators asked that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information that would assist in the investigation or the shootings earlier this month to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Lompoc
Fallen Warriors Memorial group plans dinner, dance
The Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors Memorial committee will hold its sixth annual “Red, White and Blue Dinner and Dance” beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
The event is a fundraiser for ongoing maintenance of the memorial, which is located at Beattie Park and honors local residents who died while serving in the military.
Tickets are $50 per person. Appetizers and cocktails will be served beginning at 5 p.m., with the program slated to start at 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call Laurie Lane at 805-588-4498 or visit www.facebook.com/LompocValleyFallenWarriorsMemorial.