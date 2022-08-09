SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run
A 51-year-old Lompoc woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the 99 Cent Store on Monday night.
The unidentified victim was walking in the parking lot of the center in the 1300 block of North H Street at about 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. According to Lompoc police officials, one witness said the car knocked the victim to the ground before driving over her.
The victim was airlifted by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital with trauma to the legs and chest. As of Tuesday, she was listed in critical but stable condition.
During their investigation, police determined that Alice Mary Brown, 68, of Lompoc was allegedly driving the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. They noted that Brown determined she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving the vehicle.
Brown was arrested for felony hit-and-run and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Lompoc police officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host macrame workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a hanging jar macrame workshop on Saturday.
Library staff will demonstrate two beginner-level projects, giving patrons materials to create two unique hanging jars.
The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Space is limited and registration is required. Those interested may register at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.
SOLVANG
Library offering weekly activities through August
The Solvang Library will host community activities through the month that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.
Outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers is offered at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the support group "Memory, Coffee and Compassion" will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Lauren Mahakian, who is an educator and founder/CEO of Family Connect Memory Care. The group is for those dealing with memory issues and cognitive disorders. The meeting will be held outdoors on the Solvang Library patio.
Reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, an online book club for kids ages 8 to 11 will be hosted by library staff.
The August book is "Roll With It" by Jamie Sumner.
The story is about a girl named Ellie, who tells it like it is, which surprises some people who see a kid in a wheelchair and think she’s going to be all sunshine and cuddles. The thing is, Ellie has big dreams: She might be eating Stouffer’s for dinner, but one day she’s going to be a professional baker. But when Ellie and her mom move so they can help take care of her ailing grandpa, Ellie has to start all over again in a new town at a new school.
To register for the group, go to engagedpatrons.org. The first 10 readers to register will receive a free copy of the book.