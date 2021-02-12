SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man killed in rollover collision on Harris Grade Road
A 33-year-old Lompoc man died Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Harris Grade Road.
The collision was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, near Santa Barbara County Fire Station 34 in the Mission Hills area, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Upon arrival, CHP and county crews located a 1989 Ford truck with the driver, who was not identified and was the only occupant in the vehicle, trapped inside.
Crews were able to extract him from the vehicle, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bertucelli.
Prior to the crash, the Ford was traveling northbound at an unknown rate of speed on Harris Grade Road, north of Rucker Road, when the driver made an unsafe turning movement, traveled off the road and collided with an embankment, causing the Ford to overturn, according to Rogers.
Harris Grade Road has since reopened to traffic, according to logs.
It wasn't immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, which is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Buellton CHP at 805-688-5551.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
13 County Jail inmates, 2 sheriff's employees test positive for COVID-19
Thirteen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and two Sheriff's Office staff, including a patrol deputy, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.
Two inmates recently tested positive for the coronavirus, including one during the intake screening process and another during the 14-day quarantine process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that one of the inmates has since been released.
Of the 13 inmates who tested positive, 11 were traced to an outbreak discovered inside the jail on Feb. 2.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020 is 209, including one death, and 173 who contracted the disease from within the Main Jail, according to Zick, adding that the total number of active cases is 46.
Additionally, the total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 113, with 102 having recovered and returned to work.
SANTA MARIA
Spring gardening kits available at Santa Maria, Orcutt library branches
The city of Santa Maria is launching its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main and Orcutt library branches this month.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. One kit is available per household.
Gardening kits will be obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library during sidewalk pickup hours from Feb. 22 to 27, with registration for kits beginning Feb. 15.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the main branch library are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
At the Orcutt Branch Library, kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from Feb. 22 to 27, with no registration required. The branch is open for indoor grab-and-go service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, and the Orcutt Branch Library is located at 175 S. Broadway.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SOLVANG
Restaurant Root 246 shuts down as pandemic drags on
Root 246, known for its farm-to-table cuisine and selection of local wines, is the latest local business to shutter in downtown Solvang, a spokesman for the property confirmed Thursday morning.
The restaurant, located on Alisal Road at the former site of Meadows Restaurant, has been closed since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians made the decision to discontinue restaurant operations after purchasing Root 246 in 2007 for an undisclosed amount, according to CEO John Elliott.
"The tribe remains the owner of the property and is exploring leasing the space to an interested party,” he said in a statement.
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the tourist-dependent town has reported a loss of at least five businesses within the hospitality industry since March 2020.