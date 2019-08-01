SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man killed July 26 in Hwy 1 head-on crash identified
The Lompoc man who died July 26 in a head-on crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village has been identified as 50-year-old Patrick Neisinger by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office following notification of next of kin.
Neisinger died at the scene, and 55-year-old Brenda Begg, also of Lompoc, was critically injured in the crash, suffering a compound fracture to a leg.
Begg had to be extracted from the Ford Explorer she was driving and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, Neisinger was traveling southbound on Highway 1 in a 1995 Toyota Corolla near Constellation Road just before 11:15 a.m. when he pulled into the center median in an apparent attempt to pass slower traffic.
As he did, his Corolla struck the side of another vehicle, spun out of control across the center median and smashed head-on into Begg’s northbound Explorer, the CHP report said.
The impact sent the Corolla careening across the northbound lanes and down a brush-covered embankment, where the car caught fire.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department crew extracted Begg and extinguished the burning Corolla.
The driver of the vehicle initially clipped by the Corolla was not injured, the CHP said.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to screen original 'Ocean's 11'
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 1960 movie “Ocean’s 11,” which is not rated, on Monday, Aug. 12.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Danny Ocean, played by Frank Sinatra, gathers a group of his World War II compatriots to pull off the ultimate Las Vegas heist.
Together the 11 friends plan to rob five Las Vegas casinos in one night.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
City to host 15th annual Celebration of Life luncheon on Aug. 14
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host the 15th Celebration of Life Luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The luncheon, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., honors any member of the community who is at least 90 years old or who will turn 90 on or before Dec. 31, 2019.
Santa Maria began the annual Celebration of Life Luncheon in 2004 during the city’s Centennial Celebration.
The event has continued with sponsorship from several community groups including Santa Maria Terrace, Dignity Health, Alzheimer’s Association, Fountain Square of Lompoc and the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc.
This year, Patsy Cline impersonator Karen Sweeney will be performing at the event.
Each honoree is entitled to bring one guest or caregiver to the luncheon at no charge. One additional guest ticket per honoree is available for $15.
Preregistration is required by Aug. 9. Those interested should call 805-925-0951, ext. 2207, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve a spot.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.