County Lines: Lompoc man killed in DUI-related vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man killed in DUI-related vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road
A Lompoc man was killed Aug. 22 after a motorist suspected of driving under the influence collided with his vehicle near the intersection of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m., when a 2017 BMW driven by Isaac DeLuna, 20, of Lompoc collided with a 1995 Ford driven by Benjamin Romayor, 68, of Lompoc, on Harris Grade Road, south of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to Buellton California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez.
DeLuna was traveling southbound on Harris Grade Road when he lost control of his BMW, causing it to travel directly into the path of Romayor's Ford.
The BMW's front end collided into the front left side of the Ford, with the impact killing Romayor, according to Valdez.
DeLuna was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.
DeLuna was arrested at the scene and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence. His bail was set at $100,000.
The collision is under investigation by the Buellton California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Officer Kurt Schmidt at 805-688-5551.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
Lompoc man arrested on gun, stolen vehicle charges after 2-hour search
A Lompoc man was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges after a two-hour search in Vandenberg Village on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff's deputy was on patrol in Vandenberg Village shortly after 5 a.m. when they noticed several opened mailboxes and spotted a small green truck near the 200 block of St. Andrews Way, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The same truck, which was reported stolen out of Nipomo on Aug. 16, was captured on surveillance camera days before, in an area where residents reported several of their mailboxes had been tampered with on Saturday.
The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but its driver, identified as 32-year-old Andy Aguilera of Lompoc, crashed into a mailbox and ran from the vehicle, Zick said.
As deputies established a perimeter and began tracking Aguilera, they received a call from a jogger in the area who found a handgun and parts of a cellphone in a nearby intersection.
Once deputies secured the handgun, dispatch sent an alert requesting that residents shelter in place, according to Zick.
Additionally, Lompoc Police, California Highway Patrol and a sheriff's K-9 unit assisted in the search.
Police tracked Aguilera for more than two hours and stopped him as he attempted to enter the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Galaxy Way, taking him into custody without incident shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to Zick.
Minutes after Aguilera's arrest, a second resident called to report a firearm in the intersection of St. Andrews Way and Clubhouse Road, where deputies recovered pieces of a second firearm, which they believe is associated with this incident.
Aguilera was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle; carrying a loaded firearm; commission of a felony while released on bail; and felon in possession of a firearm.
Due to Aguilera's release on a previous firearms-related charge, deputies requested a bail enhancement, which was approved and his bail was increased from $35,000 to $100,000, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Katie Gorndt named VP of SYV Cottage Hospital
Cottage Health has appointed Katie Gorndt the new vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang, replacing Wende Cappetta, who retired after serving as the hospital’s vice president for 16 years.
She will lead the 11-bed facility that offers inpatient care, a 24-hour emergency department, outpatient surgical services, comprehensive imaging, on-site laboratory and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.
Gorndt worked as a nurse at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in 2013 and rejoined Cottage Health in April 2018 as the Ambulatory Surgical Services director at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Prior to joining Cottage Health, she was the perioperative surgical services director for four years and a nurse and hospital supervisor for nearly two years at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Gorndt began her career as a surgical technician at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana, and later worked as a critical care nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital.
She holds a master of science in integrated healthcare management as well as a bachelor of science in nursing she earned from Western Governors University. She earned her registered nurse credentials from Antelope Valley College.
