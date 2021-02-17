SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man identified in fatal collision on Harris Grade Road
A 33-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the driver who was killed Thursday in a fatal traffic collision on Harris Grade Road.
The collision was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, north of Lompoc in the Mission Hills area, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Upon arrival, CHP and county crews located a 1989 Ford truck that had turned over onto the roof and its driver, identified as Adalberto Zamora, who was the only occupant.
Crews were able to extract Zamora from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Prior to the crash, the Ford was traveling northbound at an unknown rate of speed on Harris Grade Road, north of Rucker Road, when Zamora made an unsafe turning movement.
The movement caused the Ford to travel off the road and hit an embankment before overturning, according to Rogers.
It wasn't immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, the cause of which remains under investigation by the CHP.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Buellton CHP at 805-688-5551.
SANTA MARIA
World of Outlaws cancels Stadium805 race in March
The World of Outlaws has canceled its West Coast Swing series of races, which included the sprint car race set for March 21 at Stadium805, formerly the Santa Maria Speedway, a spokesman for the series said.
State and local COVID-19 restrictions throughout the Western States limiting the availability of fans prompted World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials to cancel all eight races in the West Coast Swing, the spokesman said.
In addition to the Stadium805 race, the West Coast Swing included four others in California and one each in Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.
For those who purchased advance tickets to any of the races, World of Outlaws offered to provide a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account for use on any race on the series’ ticket page or to provide a refund if requested within 30 days of Wednesday’s announcement.
For more information, visit https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 County Jail inmates,1 staff test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The two inmates tested positive during the jail's intake process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Additionally, 19 inmates from a recent outbreak at the jail have recovered, leaving 27 active cases of the disease inside the Main Jail.
The total number of sheriff's employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 114 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 106 having recovered and returned to work, according to Zick
A total of 211 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 38 testing positive upon intake, 173 contracting the disease inside the facility and one death.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library offers youth writing packs for pickup
Writing activity kits for youths ages 6 and up are available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library next week.
Each pack contains a journal, writing prompts, and other activities to help inspire ideas and remove the pressure for young writers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Online registration for kits is available via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 beginning Saturday. Kit pickup begins the same day and lasts through Feb. 27 during sidewalk pickup hours at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the library are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.