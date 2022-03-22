LOS ALAMOS
Lompoc man ID'd as driver who died in Hwy 101 vehicle rollover
The driver who died Friday after he was ejected when his vehicle overturned on Highway 101, north of Los Alamos, was identified Tuesday as a 19-year-old Lompoc man.
Vincent Bruce Becerra died after he was ejected from the vehicle when it hit an embankment and overturned while traveling northbound along Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, at about 8:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.
Emergency responders included the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel and paramedics.
Upon arrival, emergency crews located Becerra, who was declared dead at the scene, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason added that the speed of the vehicle hitting the embankment created a large debris field along the highway.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Barbara man identified in fatal incident in Santa Ynez River
The man who was declared dead Sunday following a possible drowning in the Santa Ynez River, just west of the Gibraltar Reservoir, was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old man from Santa Barbara.
First responders received a call of a possible male drowning victim, identified as Edgar Adrian Chico Oaxaca, at 2:42 p.m. along the river, in the Red Rocks recreational area of Los Padres National Forest, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter. The area is located approximately 11 miles east of Cachuma Lake.
The cause and manner of death were not immediately released.
Emergency units included Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff's Office, Los Padres National Forest and County fire personnel, American Medical Response paramedics and CalSTAR.
Responding units thoroughly searched the water wearing dry suits and other protective equipment in the area where Oaxaca was last seen, according to Search and Rescue officials. Oaxaca was located in the deeper part of the water close to a wall away from the shore.
He was brought to the shore, where emergency technicians attempted life-saving measures on him but were not successful and he was declared dead at the scene, according to Search and Rescue officials.
A GoFundMe page was established Monday to help Oaxaca's family with funeral expenses.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County scaling down Mobile Vaccine Program
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will scale down its COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Program at the end of March but will continue working in a limited capacity with community partners through at least June, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday.
However, she said, COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, remain widely available through local health-care providers and pharmacies.
Through the Mobile Vaccine Program, nearly 30,000 county residents received a first, second or booster dose in their own communities over the past year.
“The success of the Mobile Vaccine Program is a testament to the power of collaboration with community partners,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department director. “Ensuring vaccine access is not a barrier for our residents has been at the heart of this program.
She said the mobile vaccination team had conducted 360 vaccine clinics in nearly every region of the county.
Although case rates continue to trend downward, Do-Reynoso said it is critical to be prepared for what may come next, and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way to protect individuals and families.
For information about vaccine locations, visit www.vaccines.gov/ or call toll-free 800-232-0233. COVID-19 test locations and updates are available at https://publichealthsbc.org or by calling 211.