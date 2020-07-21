County Lines: Lompoc man charged in soldier's 2019 death; 3 sheriff's deputies, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19; Police seeking information related to Saturday shooting; Strawberry Field Day going virtual this year

SANTA MARIA
Lompoc man charged in soldier's 2019 death
A Lompoc man on Monday was charged in the gang-related shooting death of U.S. Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Walter Morales, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, with the special allegation of street terrorism, and three additional enhancements: personal use of a firearm, using the firearm to commit great bodily injury and committing the alleged crime for the benefit of a street gang.
Morales was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday following a 6-hour standoff with Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers, including SWAT team members.
He is scheduled to appear for a July 21 arraignment in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Morales is a suspect in the death of Brumfield, 22, a U.S. Army soldier who was home on leave from Germany when he was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2019, near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, according to police.
A week before his arrest, Morales was allegedly spotted driving a silver Mercury Mountaineer involved in two separate shooting incidents in Lompoc on July 11, according to Lompoc Police Detective Michael Miller.
Another suspect, 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, of Santa Maria, turned himself in to police four days after Brumfield's death and was also charged with murder and a special allegation of street terrorism.
Gutierrez-Ortega pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria court on July 31.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
3 sheriff's deputies, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19
Three San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, including the first patrol officer, and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a spokesman.
The patrol deputy was tested after developing a cough and received a positive result Friday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla, who added the deputy last worked Wednesday and wore a mask in all interactions with the public.
Public health officials initiated a contact tracing investigation, and several affected staff are quarantined and being monitored for symptoms.
Two correctional deputies, who last worked July 10 and 11, developed symptoms after their shifts and later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Cipolla.
The deputies had contact with inmates while at work and were required to wear masks. Housing areas where they worked were quarantined.
One inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for the coronavirus following a testing sweep of everyone in the unit where the inmate was housed, according to Cipolla.
Officials are continuing to monitor and test inmates and staff in accordance with public health guidelines.
The Sheriff's Office has tested more than 300 inmates, with at least 50 of those tests being given in the span of 24 hours, Cipolla said.
Four sworn sheriff's staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March, with the first case reported July 9.
Additionally, three inmates have tested positive.
LOMPOC
Police seeking information related to Saturday shooting
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community related to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the eastern portion of the city.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street. No victims or suspects were located in the area, but officers reported finding evidence that a shooting had occurred.
The Lompoc Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 805-736-2341 or via the LPD’s mobile app.
SANTA MARIA
Strawberry Field Day going virtual this year
Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day will be presented by UC Cooperative Extension in a virtual format Tuesday, July 28, said Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser.
The annual event is designed for growers in the strawberry, pesticide management and agricultural advisory industries as well as anyone interested in strawberries.
Items to be covered in the event starting at 8 a.m. include a regulatory update on pesticides and fumigation, impacts of climate change and tools to manage its risks, soilborne disease management, evaluations of high-efficiency steam in nurseries and fruiting fields and managing spotted wing drosophila.
Other topics include an update on precision fumigation and strawberry variety response to Fusarium density in soil, observations of strawberry transplant dip in fungicides, an update on studies of foliar fungicides, soil fungicides and biostimulants and the emerging problem of leaf blotch.
Three Department of Pesticide Regulation and agricultural crop adviser continuing education credits have been requested for those completing the field day.
The field day is free, but those planning to participate are asked to register by Friday, July 24, at http://ucanr.edu/2020strawberryfieldday1.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.
