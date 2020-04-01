County Lines: Lompoc man arrested in connection with shooting death of 18-year-old woman

Lompoc Police investigators arrested Scott shortly before noon on March 27 in the Mission Hills neighborhood, north of Lompoc.

Scott, who had been released on bail in an unrelated felony case, was added as a co-defendant in the murder case along with Terry.

Scott appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty. His bail was set at $1 million.

Terry appeared Monday in Santa Maria Superior Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of murder. His bail was set at $3 million.

Both Terry and Scott are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 23 at Superior Court in Lompoc.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Hwy 101 ramp work starting Monday at Clark Ave in Orcutt

Work will begin Monday on reconstructing the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps at Clark Avenue to create a new signalized intersection, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

Motorists will encounter intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of August, the spokesman said.