County Lines: Lompoc man arrested in connection with shooting death of 18-year-old woman

LOMPOC
Lompoc man arrested in connection with shooting death of 18-year-old woman
A Lompoc man on Wednesday was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman after he allegedly tried to tamper with evidence, according to a police spokesman.
Robert James Scott, 23, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to death of Sarah Stoffle, who was allegedly shot at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street on March 25.
The victim's reported boyfriend, Brenden Lee Terry, 20, of Lompoc was arrested on the day of the shooting and later charged with murder, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.
Additionally, Terry received an enhancement of intentionally discharging a firearm.
Terry reportedly used a sawed-off shotgun in the shooting, according to the amended criminal complaint.
Upon further investigation, Lompoc Police determined that Scott attempted to assist Terry in tampering with and removing evidence, Arias said.
Lompoc Police investigators arrested Scott shortly before noon on March 27 in the Mission Hills neighborhood, north of Lompoc.
Scott, who had been released on bail in an unrelated felony case, was added as a co-defendant in the murder case along with Terry.
Scott appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty. His bail was set at $1 million.
Terry appeared Monday in Santa Maria Superior Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of murder. His bail was set at $3 million.
Both Terry and Scott are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 23 at Superior Court in Lompoc.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hwy 101 ramp work starting Monday at Clark Ave in Orcutt
Work will begin Monday on reconstructing the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps at Clark Avenue to create a new signalized intersection, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of August, the spokesman said.
The project will also include a minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving of Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed this summer.
Motorists are asked to move over and slow down when driving through the highway construction zone, the spokesman said.
For state highway traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
