Lompoc
Man arrested for shooting at dwelling, running from police
A Lompoc man was arrested Sunday after allegedly being involved in a shooting, then attempting to flee from police.
Salvador Lemus, 18, was booked into Lompoc City Jail on charges that include shooting at an inhabited dwelling, hit-and-run, willfully resisting a peace officer, and participation in a criminal street gang.
The Lompoc Police Department reported it received several 911 calls around 5 p.m. Sunday regarding shots fired and/or heard in the area of West College Avenue and North T Street. Some callers provided a description of two vehicles suspected to have been involved, police reported.
A short time later, Lompoc Police officers located two vehicles matching the description near the intersection of H Street and Ocean Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles reportedly flagged down an officer and implicated the other vehicle in the shooting.
Police ultimately caught up with the suspected vehicle, an SUV, near the intersection of Hickory Avenue and North F Street after it had collided into multiple parked cars. The driver of that vehicle, Lemus, reportedly exited the vehicle and ran into the 300 block alley between South F and G streets, according to Lompoc Police.
“The driver was seen by a witness slow down as he entered the alley and throw a shiny object into a nearby backyard, which was located and discovered to be a handgun,” read a portion of a report released Monday by the Lompoc Police Department.
Bullet casings located in the 500 block of the North T/U alley matched the caliber of the handgun that was recovered, according to Lompoc Police.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with further information regarding the incident is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to call 805-736-2341.
Lompoc
Weekend power outage blamed on balloon caught in lines
More than 4,000 Lompoc homes and businesses were without electricity for about an hour on Saturday after a Mylar balloon got caught in power lines, according to a city spokeswoman.
The outage affected 4,142 homes and businesses in the central and southern portions of the city. The power outage was reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday, and power was fully restored by 3:35 p.m.
The reported cause of the outage was a Mylar balloon that made contact with power lines near Maple Avenue and North M St.
The area affected by the outage, according to the city, was from Pine Avenue south to San Miguelito Canyon Road, between A and O streets.
“The city of Lompoc wants to remind our community to avoid releasing balloons, as they can become caught in power lines and are a hazard to the environment,” read a portion of a statement from Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.
Electricity in Lompoc is provided by the city.
Santa Maria
Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center extending hours during spring break
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria is extending its hours temporarily this week due to spring break.
The center will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through April 27.
There will be games and activities, such as Nerf Wars, access to the fitness room, pool tournaments, drones, connect four tournaments and movie nights on Fridays.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and youth center membership, which is free, is required.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.