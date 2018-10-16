Lompoc
Lompoc man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly strangling fiancee
A Lompoc man was arrested on a range of charges that includes attempted murder after he allegedly strangled his fiancee Sunday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Eric Ornelas, 51, was arrested after Lompoc Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of North O Street just before noon on a report of a man arguing with a woman. Ornelas, the suspected assailant, had reportedly fled the scene by the time officers arrived but was located later in the day in a vehicle parked near the same residence. He is being held on $1 million bond.
The victim, whose name was withheld, had visible injuries consistent with a strangling, according to Lompoc Police. She was transported to a hospital for a medical check.
“As the investigation continued, it was determined (the woman in the case) had been a victim of ongoing almost daily physical abuse by (Ornelas) for the past two weeks,” Lompoc Police Cpl. Leo Garza wrote in a release about the arrest. “The abuse ranged from punching throughout her body and face, biting, strangulation, false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal threats including death, and dissuading her from calling the police.”
He went on to note that Ornelas is alleged to have carried out other threats made to the victim, “which made her feel that he would complete the threats he made to her, including her own death.”
Ornelas is being held at the Santa Barbara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, willful infliction of corporal injury on spouse, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Lompoc
$700K worth of marijuana plants destroyed at suspected illegal grow
More than $700,000 worth of marijuana plants were reportedly destroyed Monday after detectives assigned to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant at a suspected illegal cultivation site in the Cebada Canyon area northeast of Lompoc.
The site, located in the 3100 block of Avena Road, did not possess the necessary state license to cultivate legally, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Once on site, detectives reported discovering several hoop structures that were built to cultivate several thousand marijuana plants.
“When detectives served the search warrant and secured the property, they discovered that the operators of the cultivation site had just recently harvested the plants in the last week and had transported the product from the plants off the property,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. “During the search, detectives did find 1,423 younger plants that were not ready for harvest at this time. These plants were destroyed.”
Hoover reported that the value of the destroyed plants, if they had been allowed to mature, was estimated at $711,000.
Detectives interviewed the owner of the cultivation operation and will investigate further before forwarding their findings to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of a criminal complaint, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
“The Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team will continue to identify and investigate illegal marijuana cultivation sites within the county,” Hoover said. “The goal of the team is to stop the illegal cultivation of marijuana and prevent the environmental crimes associated with these illegal grows.”
Vandenberg Village
Box truck crash results in closure of northbound Highway 1
Northbound lanes on Highway 1 in the Vandenberg Village area were closed for over four hours Monday after a box truck lost control and overturned while attempting to overtake slower traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 1:40 p.m., 25-year-old Samuel Sanchez, of Santa Maria, was driving a 2007 International box truck in the right lane of southbound Highway 1, the CHP said. Sanchez began to move into the left lane to overtake slower traffic, noticed another vehicle was already occupying the traffic lane and lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to swerve back into the right lane.
Sanchez’s vehicle traveled back across the southbound lanes, over the center divider and overturned on the northbound side of Highway 1, blocking all lanes, the CHP said. Intoxication does not appear to have been a factor in the collision, and there were no injuries reported.
As of 6 p.m., northbound lanes on Highway 1 remained closed and there was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen, the CHP said.
Lompoc
Sheriff's Office investigating vandalism, thefts at 2 area schools
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding separate incidences of theft and vandalism at two Lompoc Unified School District campuses in Vandenberg Village.
Three laptop computers were reportedly stolen from Buena Vista Elementary School — one on Oct. 9 and two others on Sunday — after the suspect or suspects pried open a classroom window. Less than a mile away, someone allegedly broke into Cabrillo High School through a classroom window and left vulgar graffiti that was discovered Monday morning.
“Sheriff’s deputies also determined that the vandals had also attempted to steal a golf cart but were unsuccessful,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said of the Cabrillo incident. “Fortunately, no items were reported stolen.”
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating both cases and is asking anyone with information to call School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas at 805-737-7737. After hours, tipsters are encouraged to call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.
People can also leave anonymous tips by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
“The Sheriff’s Office takes crimes committed at our local schools very seriously,” Hoover said. “Essentially, these thieves and vandals are stealing from our kids and their education.”
Buena Vista Elementary School is located at 100 Aldebaran Ave. Cabrillo High School is located about 0.8 miles away at 4350 Constellation Road.