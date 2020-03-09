County Lines: Lompoc man arrested after allegedly firing shot during fight

ISLA VISTA
Lompoc man arrested after allegedly firing shot during fight
A Lompoc man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly firing a gunshot during a fight involving several people late Friday night in Isla Vista.
Christopher Tyrese Maxwell, 20, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges, including assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that it started receiving 911 calls about the fight, which took place in the 600 block of Del Playa Drive, shortly before midnight Friday. Deputies reported hearing a shot as they responded to the fight scene.
Once on scene, deputies reportedly learned a man had been involved in an argument and had pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction prior to the deputies’ arrival, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A description of the suspect was broadcast and a deputy reportedly spotted a male matching the description leaving in a rideshare vehicle in the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde. That male was later identified as Maxwell.
A search of Maxwell’s backpack yielded a revolver with one spent round and the serial number filed off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Maxwell’s bail was set at $250,000.
SANTA MARIA
Small fire breaks out after driver collides with utility box
A small fire was reported Sunday night after the driver of a white sedan collided with an electrical utility box on South Thornburg Street before reportedly fleeing the scene.
The collision occurred after 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Thornburg Street, sparking a small fire and resulting in heavy damage to the utility box, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
The collision also severely damaged the car, although the driver was nowhere to be found when firefighters arrived on scene.
A Santa Maria fire engine and police unit responded to the scene.
Workers from Pacific Gas and Electric also arrived on scene to secure power.
No injuries were reported.
SANTA MARIA
Volunteer judges needed for business student competition
Nearly 200 students from colleges around the state will converge on Santa Maria from March 13 to 15 for the annual state conference of California Phi Beta Lambda, the collegiate division of the Future Business Leaders of America.
The conference will again be held at the Santa Maria Radisson, said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
A major part of the conference is a series of business-related competitions, including public speaking, interviewing and case study presentations, with the top performers earning the right to attend the organization’s national leadership conference in Salt Lake City this summer.
Morris said 20 to 30 volunteer judges are needed to review the student performances and select the winners Saturday, March 14.
Sessions lasting three to four hours will be held in both the morning and the afternoon, he said.
Anyone interested in serving as a judge can fill out an availability form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsymLfiFfCaGh2GCG13Aj1v92zUKN7Mz_dpxYBCW-cyZdryA/viewform.
For more information, contact Morris at 805-925-2403, ext. 825, or glenn@santamaria.com.