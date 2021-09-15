LOMPOC
District keeps daily pay increase to attract quality substitute teachers
Substitute teachers working in the Lompoc Unified School District will continue receiving an extra $50 COVID bonus each day for their services, according to school officials.
The district board met Sept. 7 and agreed to maintain the increase established in October 2020 due to the extra challenges posed by the pandemic.
Superintendent Trevor McDonald explained that having quality substitutes on-call for teachers to rely on during their absence supports student learning and provides access to quality education.
“We want to ensure student learning continues even when staff have to be absent," McDonald said. "Given the pandemic, we recognize the additional demand and want to compensate for that.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal Services offering $5 spay or neuter for cats through October
Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane have partnered up to “Beat the Heat" — an annual campaign that offers $5 cat spay and neuter surgeries through October — in an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent unwanted litters.
According to county reports, 736 orphaned kittens came into county animal shelters in 2020.
“Animal Services and our partner, Santa Barbara Humane, are committed to saving lives through spaying and neutering,” said Jessica Wiebe, community programs director. “Being able to offer such promotions to help reduce the overpopulation of pets is a crucial piece of the animal sheltering puzzle that we are proud to offer our community."
The campaign includes free microchipping, as well as vaccines and flea treatments at an additional cost.
Appointments are limited to the first 100 cats and kittens, and can be scheduled by contacting Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6968, or the Santa Barbara Humane-Santa Maria campus at 805-964-4777.
For more information about other animal services offered, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Railroad Museum's 11th annual railroad festival to feature 19 tour layouts
The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 11th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 1 to 3 to celebrate the long history of trains and tracks on the Central Coast.
The museum will kick off the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with food from Railroad BBQ Co., railroad vendors and displays, children’s activities, a model railroad for kids to operate, music on the platform by South Street Roundhouse and a world-class model railroad developed since the last festival in 2019.
The museum's exhibit area has been revamped since its closure in early 2020 due to the pandemic, a spokesperson said.
In addition to the event lineup at The Oceano Depot, several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays throughout the weekend, including event newcomers Dana Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo and Norgrove Railway in Arroyo Grande.
The annual Model Railroad Tour of public and private layouts will this year include a tour of 19 layouts from Paso Robles to Lompoc.
A complete Railroad Festival schedule containing details for all venues can be found at CCRRF.com/schedule.html
The annual event is hosted by the City-County library and the Orange County N-Gineers.
For more information, email the Central Coast Railroad Festival director at Conductor@CCRRF.com or call 805-548-1894.
SOLVANG
Annual haunted house returns for scares Oct. 29-30
Solvang's annual Halloween haunted house will return for its 27th year to scare visitors Oct. 29-30.
The weekend event will move to the city of Solvang’s Annex building at 411 Second St. due to renovations underway at Solvang Festival Theater.
Doors will open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on both frightful nights. The kid-friendlier version also will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Cost to enter is $10 for adults and $8 for those 12 years and under.
Monsters and volunteers are needed and can visit www.cityofsolvang.com/310/Haunted-House for details and to obtain an application.
The event is co-hosted by Solvang Parks and Recreation and Buellton Recreation.