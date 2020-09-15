County Lines: County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 Santa Maria death Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 Santa Maria death Tuesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 26 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with one additional death as a result of the virus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 8,741, with 149 cases considered to still be active and infectious, according to county data.
The deceased individual was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69 who had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The person also died in association with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, which can include skilled nursing facilities, shelters and jails.
This is the 107th death in the county as a result of the illness, and the 59th in the city of Santa Maria alone.
The number of hospitalizations in the county rose slightly from Monday, with 32 total individuals currently hospitalized and eight of these individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
The city of Santa Maria currently has 44 active cases out of 3,764 confirmed cases thus far.
The community of Orcutt has eight active cases out of 298 total confirmed cases. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 18 cases remain active out of 775 total confirmed cases. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, seven out of 141 total cases remain active. Four deaths have been confirmed.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports two active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc. There are currently no active cases at the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the same complex.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed three deaths among inmates at the complex, while the BOP has confirmed four. According to the county, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of death on death certificates for only three inmates.
LOMPOC
City Council, mayor, school board candidates to participate in October forums
Candidates for the Lompoc City Council, mayoral seat and Lompoc Unified School District board will be open to voter questions in two upcoming Zoom forums hosted by the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The AAUW will first host a forum for the City Council and mayor candidates on Oct. 1, followed by a forum for school board candidates on Oct. 8.
Thanks to donations from social justice nonprofit The Fund for Santa Barbara, the dual-language forums will feature interpretation in both Spanish and English.
Both forums are free to attend, and will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. and recorded via TAP-TV.
The candidates vying for the Lompoc mayor's seat are incumbent Jenelle Osborne and challenger Victor Vega, who currently represents District 2 on the City Council.
Gilda Cordova is running unopposed to retain her District 1 seat, and incumbent Jim Mosby will face off against challenger Jeremy Ball for the position of 4th District representative.
On the Lompoc Unified school board, six challengers and one incumbent are vying for three open seats. Bill Heath will seek re-election against challengers Kathi Froemming, Alexander Murkison, Janet Blevins, Martin Casey, Tom Blanco and Gary Cox.
Those interested in attending the forum for City Council and mayor candidates can register at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net. Registration information for the Oct. 8 forum will be available soon, according to the AAUW.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!