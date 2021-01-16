County Lines: Lompoc breaks heat record Friday, Santa Maria falls 3 degrees short

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc breaks heat record, SM falls short
Lompoc set a new high temperature record for the date Friday, with the thermometer climbing to 86 degrees at the Lompoc Airport, eclipsing the old Jan. 15 record of 84 degrees set in 2014, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Santa Maria fell a few degrees short of its record for the date, with a high of 84 degrees recorded at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
The Jan. 15 record there is 87 degrees, also set in 2014 when a heat wave swept through the Central Coast over a four-day period.
Santa Ynez Valley baked at 91 degrees Friday, the same temperature that was recorded in San Luis Obispo, although the National Weather Service doesn’t have data on temperature records for Santa Ynez.
Vandenberg Air Force Base was close behind at 90 degrees, Lindsey said.
But Cal Poly, the home of climatology for San Luis Obispo County, eclipsed its all-time winter high temperature record, notching 93 degrees Friday, he said.
The old record high for the months of December, January, February and March was 90 degrees, set Jan. 16, 2014, during that winter heatwave.
Lompoc man killed in rollover crash
A 58-year-old Lompoc man was killed Thursday after he was ejected following a vehicle rollover on Highway 246, west of Buellton.
Dispatchers received a call of a traffic collision near Domingos Road and Highway 246 shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, Santa Barbara County firefighters located a single vehicle that had rolled over.
The driver, identified as Ruben C. Martinez, was the only person in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to Bertucelli, who added that no extrication was required.
CHP officials said it is unknown if alcohol played a factor but will continue investigating the cause.
Two engine companies and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a California Highway Patrol unit and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.
LOMPOC
Staff positives affect 2 Starbucks locations
A Starbucks location in Lompoc was closed as of Thursday due to at least one reported case of COVID-19 among its staff, while a second location has altered its business operations due to positive cases among employees.
The Starbucks store located on the southside of town at 400 E. Ocean Ave. has temporarily closed its doors until further notice, according to Starbucks employees at two different stores in town.
A sign posted on its front doors reads: "Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to reopen our store as quickly as possible."
The Starbucks store located on the northside of town at 1436 N. H St. also has temporarily closed its lobby and altered drive-thru hours to Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to limited staffing caused by its reported positive cases, according to a staff member.
The staff member said the northside store will run on lean staffing over the next six days to ensure employees and patrons stay safe, which requires strict adherence to protocols guided by state and local health agencies.
Neither store is considered the site of an outbreak, defined by at least three positive COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period at a given location, according to Paige Batson, Santa Barbara County deputy director of community health.
SANTA MARIA
Homemade play dough packs available at library branches
The Santa Maria Public Library is offering activity packs for families to make their own play dough at home.
Families can just add water to the ingredients in the pack to make the fun dough, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, with registration and pickup beginning next week.
No registration is needed for pack pickup at the Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Orcutt and Cuyama branch library locations. A limited supply of packs will be available at the library front desks from Jan. 23 to 29 during regular hours.
Registration for packs at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library begins on Jan. 23, with pickup only available during curbside service hours. Registration is available online via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or via phone at 805-925-0994.
Curbside service hours at the main branch are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Opening hours vary for library branches.
For more information regarding library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
