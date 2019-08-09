SLO, SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES
Loans available to deal with earthquake damage
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties affected by earthquakes that occurred July 4 through 12, a U.S. Small Business Administration spokesman said.
Acting Administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton said SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request the agency received Aug. 5 from Mark S. Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in 11 California counties, two Arizona counties and one Nevada county.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Amounts, interest rates and terms vary based on the type of applicant and purpose for the loan.
To apply online, find additional disaster assistance information and download applications, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For more information, call SBA’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks Department hosting free teen pool party today
Local teenagers are invited to enjoy music and free food today at an “End-of-Summer Pool Bash” hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. It is open to students from seventh to 12th grade.
The pool party will feature a live DJ and free catering from Vaqueras Taco Truck. Admission is free, and lifeguards will be on duty.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to reduce youth violence via safe and healthy opportunities for youth.
Questions regarding the Mayor’s Task Force’s activities, including the End-of-Summer Teen Pool Party, may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to hold Spanish language computer class
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its next Spanish language computer class on Aug. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the learning center on the first floor.
The workshop will focus on the use of software and computer basics. Space is limited, and registration is required.
The class is part of Libraries Illuminated, a project of the Santa Maria Public Library and the California State Library, supported with California Library Services Act funding administered by the California Library Services Board.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information or to register for the class, visit the library’s information desk on the second floor or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.