SANTA MARIA
Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest opens 2021 nominations Monday
Santa Maria residents can begin nominating homes with impressive holiday displays for the city's annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Decorating Contest next week.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department organizes the contest, currently in its 25th year. Nominations for various categories will be accepted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
To nominate a residence within city limits, residents should email up to three photos of the illuminated display, the address and a contact number for the entry if available to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org
This year, the city will name winners in the following categories: Best Decorated Rookie Residence for a first-time entry; Country Christmas for the best depiction of a Western or ranch-style holiday; Home Spun Holiday for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home; California Dreamin’ for a spectacular light display with music, music or animatronics; Simply Christmas for a simply decorated home with Christmas spirit; and Holiday Hall of Fame for those who have won at least three times.
Winners will be announced Dec. 10, and a map of the winning residences will be posted on the Recreation and Parks Department website and social media pages, according to van de Kamp.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SLO, SB COUNTIES
Counties report additional COVID-19 deaths
Public health officials in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have reported additional deaths of residents from COVID-19 in recent days.
In Santa Barbara County, officials reported the death of one resident on Monday, followed by another on Tuesday. Both residents were over the age of 70, and resided in the cities of Santa Maria and Goleta.
Officials now have reported 528 COVID-19 deaths among residents, according to county public health data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three additional residents from COVID-19, ranging in ages from their 70s to 80s.
As of Tuesday, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in San Luis Obispo County total 352, public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
“I send my deepest sympathy to the families who are grieving these losses and looking ahead to a holiday season without their loved ones,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Please, do your part to slow the spread of this painful disease in SLO County: Get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public places, avoid large gatherings and stay home if you are sick.”
Central Coast residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of this week. The vaccine is cost-free and significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and death from the virus, and insurance is not required.
To find a nearby vaccination opportunity, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Guadalupe man pleads guilty to murder in 2018 gang-related shooting
A Guadalupe man last week pleaded guilty to murder-related charges stemming from a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man and injured two others on Santa Maria's West Bethel Street in November 2018.
Agustin Flores, 20, appeared Nov. 3 for an in-person hearing at Superior Court in Santa Maria, where he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder without premeditation in connection to the death of a Salomon Morales Robles, of Santa Maria, on Nov. 2, 2018, according to Deputy District Attorney Gregory Nolan.
Flores' pleas were part of an agreement with prosecutors that also included admitting to a special allegation of using a firearm and a gang enhancement. The agreement will result in a 25-years-to-life state prison sentence, Nolan said.
Additionally, Flores pleaded guilty to one count of assault likely to produce great bodily injury in a separate case originating from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident inside the Main Jail.
Flores was arrested on Nov. 2, 2018, following a shooting that left Robles dead with several gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane, according to Santa Maria Police. Flores was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Two more people were shot, a male and a female, who are not identified in the amended complaint filed on May 28, 2020.
A second juvenile was charged in January 2019, although his name wasn't released due to his age at the time.
Flores is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.