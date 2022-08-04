SANTA MARIA
Library to mark Hiroshima Day with discussion, storytelling, craft
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer a special presentation on Hiroshima Remembrance Day at 11 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall.
Hiroshima Day is observed annually on Aug. 6, the day an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, followed a few days later by another dropped on the city of Nagasaki, effectively ending World War II.
Hiroshima Day is now a focus for anti-war and anti-nuclear discussions and demonstrations.
Library staff will facilitate a discussion on the significance of the day, show a presentation and storytelling of "Sadako and the Thousand Cranes" and teach patrons how to make origami paper cranes.
All ages are welcome and no registration is required.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Questions can be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994.
LOMPOC
3rd annual Chalk Festival slated for Oct. 21-23 at airport
The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
Sponsor registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BHRX7X.
Artist registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJNFFMX, or a printable form can be downloaded at mcusercontent.com/80a2d4c51404f60613b06462a/images/719c260c-0ba1-ec6a-e4e2-8ac0fdbc7218.jpg.
For questions and updates, visit lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or contact the Lompoc Theatre Project at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang Library hosting weekly activities through August
The Solvang Library will host community activities through the month that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.
Outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers is offered at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the support group "Memory, Coffee and Compassion" will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Lauren Mahakian, who is an educator and founder/CEO of Family Connect Memory Care. The group is for those dealing with memory issues and cognitive disorders. The meeting will be held outdoors on the Solvang Library patio.
Reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, an online book club for kids ages 8 to 11 will be hosted by library staff.
The August book is "Roll With It" by Jamie Sumner.
The story is about a girl named Ellie, who tells it like it is, which surprises some people who see a kid in a wheelchair and think she’s going to be all sunshine and cuddles. The thing is, Ellie has big dreams: She might be eating Stouffer’s for dinner, but one day she’s going to be a professional baker. But when Ellie and her mom move so they can help take care of her ailing grandpa, Ellie has to start all over again in a new town at a new school.
To register for the group, go to engagedpatrons.org. The first 10 readers to register will receive a free copy of the book.