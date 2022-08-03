SANTA MARIA
Library to host interactive drumming event
An interactive drumming event will be offered for youth and families at the Santa Maria Public Library at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday in Shephard Hall.
Cameron Tummel's Drum Tiki specializes in drums and percussion from around the world, teaching about the universal language of rhythm, according to a spokeswoman.
Attendees can join in playing drums without having any prior experience. All instruments will be provided, and everyone will have a chance to play.
Seating is limited, and registration is required for Thursday's sessions.
For more information and to register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
SANTA MARIA
Fall semester at Hancock College starts with Hancock Hello
The fall semester at Hancock College will begin with the annual student orientation event Hancock Hello.
The free, in-person orientation that is open to new and returning students and parents will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Santa Maria campus.
Hancock Hello is designed to welcome students and introduce them to campus resources. Both events will feature multiple workshop sessions in English and Spanish, covering topics like financial aid, tips for college success and more.
The event will also include a guided tour, information booths for student clubs and student support services.
To learn more about the Hancock Hello and view a schedule of events, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/hello.