Santa Maria
Library to hold interactive screening of 'The Princess Bride'
The Santa Maria Public Library will host an interactive screening of the 1987 film "The Princess Bride" on July 30.
The screening, which will start at 2 p.m., will take place in Shepard Hall.
The library will have props on hand for maximum audience participation. Fans are encouraged to dress as a character or make a mask before the movie starts.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.
Questions may be directed to Youth Services at 805-925-0994.
Santa Barbara County
Buellton cancels Planning Commission meeting set for Aug. 1
Buellton has canceled the regular Planning Commission meeting of Aug. 1 due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
Agendas for the meetings are generally posted two days in advance on the city’s website at www.cityofbuellton.com.
For more information, call 688-7474 or email planning@cityofbuellton.com.
Lompoc Valley
Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser
The Vandenberg Village Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Applebee’s, 621 W. Central Ave.
The cost will be $10 per meal. Proceeds will benefit Lompoc Valley community service projects, according to the Lions Club.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring used eyeglasses, which the Lions Club is collecting to recycle to people in need.
For meal tickets or more information, contact Lions Bill and Kathy Cady at 805-733-3249 or at billkathy88@yahoo.com. Tickets will also be available at the door during the event.