SANTA MARIA
Library to celebrate National Library Week with craft activity
Local residents are invited to celebrate National Library Week with the Santa Maria Public Library next month by participating in a guided craft activity over Zoom.
At 2 p.m. April 7, registered community members ages 18 and older can join library staff on the video call for a guided craft activity using recycled books, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
To participate, community members must register online via the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library to receive an activity kit with necessary materials.
Each kit includes a recycled book, a bookmark to color, a book to enjoy and a list of library services, van de Kamp said.
Registration begins Thursday, with kits available at the Main Branch Library from March 29 to April 3 during sidewalk pickup hours — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SOLVANG
City hosting second General Plan community workshop
The city of Solvang will host a second set of PlanSolvang workshops on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, to give community members a chance to participate in the General Plan update, a process that began in December 2020.
As a follow-up to the first community workshop held virtually on Feb. 6, the second workshop will be held in person at the Veterans Memorial Hall, adhering to Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines, a city spokeswoman said. The meeting also will be simulcast via Zoom.
The workshop will include findings from the Existing Conditions and Trends Workbook, which will be made available at PlanSolvang.com prior to the workshop. Attendees will be invited to provide input and share ideas about their long-term vision for Solvang.
City officials will divide the workshop into three identical sessions due to rules on restricting crowds:
Thursday, April 8, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Reservations for in-person attendance are required and can be made online at PlanSolvang.com
For more information about the General Plan update or to be added to an email distribution list, visit PlanSolvang.com or contact City Hall at 805-688-5575.
LOMPOC
Recreation Division hosting drive-through Easter egg hunt
The Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Lompoc will host a socially distanced, drive-through Easter egg hunt at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday, April 3.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to all children 12 and younger while supplies last.
Participants are invited to wave at the Easter Bunny and take home a treat bag filled with candy eggs and other goodies.
By request, Lompoc Recreation Division staff will take photos of the Easter Bunny near a participant’s vehicle, and share them on the recreation division’s Facebook page.
To ensure the safety of all participants, the following rules will be in effect:
- Vehicles must enter the park off of Cypress Avenue and South O Street and follow the traffic route (participants are asked to avoid using Ocean Avenue).
- Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution and obey all traffic laws.
- All participants must remain in their vehicle. There will be no pedestrian traffic allowed.
- If participants are wearing masks and feel comfortable, they may roll down their windows to wave “hello” to the bunny.
- Guidelines may vary or change.
The event is sponsored in part by Toyota of Lompoc and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park of Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.