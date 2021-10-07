SANTA MARIA
Library to celebrate Coming Out Day with LGBTQ+ panel
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the community to a panel Saturday focused on affirming sexual orientation, gender identity and expression in recognition of National Coming Out Day.
The presentation, hosted by library and the Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women, takes place from 10 a.m. to noon in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library.
Featured presenters will include GALA Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo, House of Pride and Equality in Santa Maria, and the Central Coast Coalition of Inclusive Schools.
No registration for the event is required, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
National Coming Out Day is Monday. October is also LGBT History Month.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions can be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
City to host softball benefit tournament with face-off between police, fire
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. invite residents to join a community softball tournament and watch the city's police and fire departments face off during the Battle of the Badges game.
The coed tournament takes place at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Hagerman Sports Complex and is open to service clubs, businesses, nonprofit organizations and teams made up of family and friends.
Following the community tournament, Santa Maria police and fire employees will compete against each other on the softball field at 1 p.m. in the first Battle of the Badges game.
Teams interested in participating in the tournament can register online at www.santamariaatplay.org or in person at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 615 S. McClelland St.
Registration costs $100 per team, and all proceeds go toward PLAY Inc., which funds recreation programs throughout the community. Residents can view the Battle of the Badges game for free.
Hagerman Sports Complex is located at 3300 Skyway Drive.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
Library displaying new 'sands from around the world' exhibit
A new exhibit at the Lompoc Library showcases samples of sand gathered from various U.S. states, Europe, the Middle East, Mexico, Norway, Iceland and Greenland, according to exhibitor Jana Hunking.
"I have just put up a display of over 100 sand samples from many of the major beaches in California, from San Diego to San Francisco, especially the Central Coast ones," said Hunking, a local resident and retired science teacher at Vandenberg Middle School.
"Samples of sand from California and around the world" will be on display through the month.
"Several will have rocks and pictures that will show where some of the sand originated," said Hunking, noting that viewers should look out for some unusual samples gathered from the Peat Bog fire that occurred in 2000 near Vandenberg Space Force Base; local diatomaceous earth; salt from Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah; and gypsum sand near White Sands, New Mexico. Exotic coral sand from an island in the Pacific Ocean also is included in the display.
Hunking said her collection, which is set inside a large glass display at the library's entryway, has been a hobby of hers for several years, sparked by a natural inclination to educate while sharing the diversity of sand with others.
The Lompoc Library is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
SANTA MARIA
Boys & Girls Clubs planning 'Autumn Afternoon' fundraiser
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will hold an “Autumn Afternoon” fundraiser at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
A spokesman for the organization described the event as “a whimsical afternoon filled with fun, great food and local wines,” with a seasonal menu featuring prime rib.
Live and silent auctions also are planned.
Tables for eight are $1,200; tables for four are $600; couples tickets are $300; and individual tickets are $150, all available by visiting https://centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar/autumn-afternoon.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast serves kids ages 6 to 18 at 13 clubs located in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, Atascadero and Shandon. The organization also operates several seasonal sports leagues for basketball and soccer.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs' programs and services, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact Kathryn Scott at 805-863-2842 or kathryn.scott@bgccentralcoast.org.