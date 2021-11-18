SANTA MARIA
Library plans intergenerational story time at Mussell Senior Center
Santa Maria families are invited to an intergenerational story time event Monday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center.
The story time event takes place 10 a.m. and is suitable for residents of all ages, from children to older adults. Attendees will be able to have fun, learn and sing together.
Questions may be directed to the library’s Outreach Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks visions of environmental justice
Three Santa Barbara County agencies are calling for artwork that expresses what environmental justice means to county residents for use in county documents, and the five top artists will receive honorariums or scholarships.
County Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division and Community Services Department’s Sustainability Division are collaborating with the County Office of Arts & Culture in the call for art.
Three selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium, and two student artists will be awarded $250 scholarships.
Selected works also may be used in the state-mandated Environmental Justice Element of the County Comprehensive Plan, which expresses the community’s development goals and land use policies, said a county spokeswoman.
The goal is to expand community understanding and awareness of environmental and climate issues and allow residents to share perspectives and experiences about living in Santa Barbara County.
“Environmental justice” is defined as the fair treatment of people of all races, cultures and incomes with respect to development, adoption, implementation and enforcement of land use and environmental laws, regulations and policies, the spokeswoman said.
Themes for artworks may include air, water, transportation, utilities, housing, food access and recreation as they relate to justice or injustice, but works should focus only on unincorporated areas of the county, not those within city limits.
Jan. 10 is the deadline for artists living in the county to electronically submit art in any media at www.sbac.ca.gov/environmental-justice.
For more information about the Environmental Justice Element, go to countyofsb.org/plndev/projects/Environmental_Justice_Element.sbc.
LOMPOC
Library distributing take-and-make craft kits through December
The Lompoc Library is offering free weekly take-and-make craft kits for children, teens and adults now through Dec. 20.
Kits include most of the materials needed to make a craft and are available to the public while supplies last.
The November adult kit involves crafting a felt pie, and the December adult kit features the makings of a mason jar lid wreath.
Teenagers are invited to participate in a series of writing-themed take-and-make kits that provide lessons on how to make journals, maps, cartoons and poetry.
Children’s themed fall kits are available as follows:
- Nov. 22: Paper and leaf turkey kit
- Nov. 29: Wood and paper apple kit
- Dec. 6: Llama-themed kit
- Dec. 13: Paper bag gingerbread house kit
- Dec. 20: New Year’s Day popper kit
In addition, the Lompoc Public Library reminds the public to participate in the reading challenges for all ages available on the Beanstack mobile app or online at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
The Read Grateful challenge ends Nov. 30. A library card is required to pick up prizes.