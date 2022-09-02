SANTA MARIA
Library partnering with financial experts to offer free workshops
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with financial professionals to offer two free workshops on financial literacy skills starting next week.
Naomi and Randy Altergott from World Financial Group will host both workshops — "Building Savings and Wealth" and "Increasing Cash Flow and Managing Debt."
The first workshop about building wealth will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 6, while the second workshop about increasing cash flow will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 20.
Both sessions will be held in the library's Shepard Hall, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Patrons interested in joining the free workshops can register by visiting the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosting 2 Tech Help Saturdays
The Santa Maria Public Library is offering tech help on two upcoming Saturdays so patrons can better access resources.
Participants can meet one on one with a staff member for a 25-minute instructional session during the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Participants can learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card. Library users can receive guidance on topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy, according to a library spokesman.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or apps that require users to input sensitive information.
People are encouraged to bring their own personal devices to so they can learn to enjoy library resources at home, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Closure of Hwy 135 in Los Alamos set for Tuesday
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge.
Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.
Access to the Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
In addition, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
The reconstruction project will continue to include periodic intermittent and full overnight closures of Highway 135.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
City seeks public input on redesigning website
Santa Maria is redesigning the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org and is asking for public input about it through an online survey.
A city spokesman said a successful website redesign uses an inclusive process that allows members of the public to provide their opinions about what is important to them when using the city website and how they think it can be improved.
It takes about four minutes to answer the 10-question survey, and city staff need responses by Thursday, Sept. 15.
Residents can take the survey in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9GB3WD and in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NK2WGGX.
For more information, call the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2200.