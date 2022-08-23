SANTA MARIA, ORCUTT
Library branches to close for staff training
The Santa Maria Public Library's Main and Orcutt branches will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for staff training.
The libraries will reopen at 1 p.m., according to a library spokeswoman.
Branch libraries in Cuyama, Los Alamos and Guadalupe will be open as regularly scheduled.
Normal hours of service at all branches will resume Thursday.
The training will provide library staff with exposure to current strategies and practices that will enable employees to better serve patrons, the spokeswoman said.
During the closure, the library's website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, will be available for patrons to access item renewals and account information, as well as online resources.
Exterior book return drop boxes will remain open at all locations.
Questions may be directed to the library's Administration Office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.
SANTA MARIA
Lap swim, evening lessons offered at Paul Nelson pool for fall
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is extending programs for the fall to provide more opportunities for the community to enjoy the benefits of the pool, according to a city spokesman.
Evening swim lessons are offered through Friday, Oct. 28, to give more chances for children and adults to learn swimming skills and pool safety.
Registration for swim lessons can be made at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Recreation swim will be held on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. through Oct. 22 at the pool, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Adult lap swim will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one-hour reservations available for booking at www.cityofsantamaria.org/lapswim.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Public input sought on identifying new locations for EV charging stations
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input to identify additional sites for future electric vehicle charging stations in six Central Coast counties including Santa Barbara.
Electric vehicles are said to be essential to the fight against climate change, propelling local agencies to increase the number of vehicle charging stations available, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.
“Electric cars are the future of transportation and the number of these vehicles on the road continues to grow,” said Das Williams, SBCAG board chair. “We want to make charging as effortless as possible and need the public’s help to identify opportunities to make it even better and easier to charge on the fly.”
The goal is to identify ideal locations in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties via the live Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy mapping tool.
Public input gathered via the tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy, which will aid in the adoption of zero emission vehicles in the region, the spokeswoman said.
The interactive mapping tool can be accessed by the public through October at www.bit.ly/CCZEV.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Association of Monterey Bay Governments and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, along with the six counties, have partnered to develop the strategy.
The public can find more information on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy at www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.
A quick video tutorial on how to use the interactive mapping tool is also available at www.bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo.