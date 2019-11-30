SANTA MARIA
Library bookstore to hold holiday sale during December
The Santa Maria Public Library bookstore will hold a used book sale from Monday through the end of December.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The bookstore is located in the lobby of the library.
The sale features hard- and softback books that have been donated to the library for adults and children. The already low-priced used books will be sold as “Buy one, get one free.” Volunteers will be available to assist the public.
The library bookstore is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library staff and volunteers.
Books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, as well as specialty art books and encyclopedias, are available for prices of $1 for hardbacks and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks, magazines and children’s books.
During the sale, two books may be purchased for the price of one. All proceeds benefit the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library's administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.
LOMPOC
Library introduces 'Fine-Free Holidays' promotion
The Lompoc Public Library System has announced the introduction of “Fine-Free Holidays,” a promotion aimed at welcoming people back to the library with a clean slate.
Through the campaign, library patrons are invited to return items from the Lompoc branch, Vandenberg Village branch, or bookmobile to either library from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2 and fees will be waived. Returned materials must be undamaged and in good condition to be eligible.
“The Lompoc Library understands life happens, and that it can be difficult to return items on time to the library,” read a portion of a statement from the city. “Late fines can add up and visiting the library can start to feel like a burden, especially on your wallet. By eliminating fines this holiday season, the library is removing that barrier and making library access easy, equitable and enjoyable for everyone.”
The following are exempt from the program:
- Damaged materials;
- Collection agency fees; and
- Fines accrued from items returned outside the promotion time period.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.
LOMPOC
City offering chance to have breakfast with Santa Claus
The city of Lompoc is offering residents a chance to enjoy a hot breakfast with Santa Claus this holiday season.
The breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. The meal, scheduled for the day after the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade, will include pancakes and sausages. Children and families from throughout the community are invited to attend.
The cost is $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and $8 for attendees 13 and older. Children younger than 3 years old will be admitted free with a paid adult. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult.
Space is limited, so preregistration is recommended. Registration can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.; by calling 805-875-8100; or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For more information, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.