County Lines: Library announces next Book Club Over Phone

SANTA MARIA
Library announces next Book Club Over Phone
Santa Maria Public Library announced its next Book Club Over the Phone teleconference call will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the book for the month is “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.
The memoir is broken into two parts — the first details Kalanithi’s years in medical school and his first years of being a doctor; the second focuses on his battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Library patrons interested in participating in Book Club Over the Phone should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be included.
Patrons may also provide their information over the phone by calling 805-925-0994.
Santa Maria Public Library and its branches are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic local health emergency declared by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Although closed, the library offers sidewalk pickup and 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.
Online databases, an email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library closure and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, where patrons may also apply for a free library card.
For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
CENTRAL COAST
Free program offered on company child care by Softec, CEO Roundtables
A free discussion of how businesses can provide their own child care program for their employees will be presented in a virtual format from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom by Softec and Central Coast CEO Roundables.
Bob Dumouchel, program administrator for CEO Roundtables and a Softec board member, noted the child care system was overloaded before the pandemic struck, and without a solution, businesses have many highly qualified employees that can’t return to work.
Dumouchel said one possible alternative is a company-sponsored child care center, but creating the program is not easy, adding that many have tried it but few have done it.
A company that succeeded is Trust Automation of San Luis Obispo under the leadership of Ty and Trudie Safreno, who will share their story and experiences with other Central Coast business leaders who are exploring options.
A question-and-answer session will follow their presentation.
Those planning to participate are asked to notify Dumouchel at bob@smsrd.com and request the Zoom link.
