San Luis Obispo County
Lawsuit halts Hwy 101 project north of Nipomo
Caltrans’ plan to block left-turn access to and from Highway 101 at four points between Arroyo Grande and Nipomo has been put on hold indefinitely.
Construction was scheduled to begin Monday night, said Caltrans District 5 public information officer Jim Shivers.
But a lawsuit to stop the project was filed in a Sacramento County court, and the assigned judge ordered a temporary stay while the merits of the case are litigated, Shivers said.
He said it’s uncertain how long work will be suspended, and because of legal concerns, Caltrans would have no further comment.
Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates, which purchased Laetitia Vineyard and Winery in March, filed the legal challenge.
The project would prevent left turns and cross-lane traffic at four at-grade median intersections between Los Berros Road north of Nipomo and Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.
Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande was awarded the $250,000 contract for the project that was scheduled for completion by the end of May.
Santa Maria
Library to host presentation on garden whimsy
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation about whimsical landscaping from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The presentation -- led by Central Coast Gardeners member Sheri Willebrand -- will give participants the opportunity to create their own unique garden.
Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting and creation process.
A variety of flowers, herbs and vegetable seeds will be provided courtesy of a makerspace grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock College.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Barbara County
Registration open for Cabrillo High Aquarium Summer Camp
Cabrillo High School Aquarium leaders are accepting registration for the facility’s sixth annual Summer Camp.
The five-day camp, which is designed to show participants how to be an aquarist, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon each day June 10 through June 14.
It is open to all students who will be entering the second through ninth grades in the 2019-20 school year.
Campers will gain experience working directly with the aquarium’s animals and exhibits, according to organizers. Each day of camp will include interactive activities, games, crafts, and hands-on aquarium work.
Registration is first-come, first-served, and space is limited. The camp costs $125 and includes a T-shirt and unique grade-level appropriate activities each day.
All proceeds benefit the aquarium program’s enrichment activities, scholarships and projects, according to aquarium leaders.
Registration forms are available at Cabrillo High School, at the Lompoc Unified School District office, and on the aquarium’s Facebook page and website at www.cabrilloaquarium.org.
Registration forms and payment can be turned in at the Cabrillo High main office.
For a copy of the registration packet or additional information, contact aquarium adviser Chris Ladwig at ladwig.christopher@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.