VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE
Landsat 9 launch delayed to Sept. 27
The anticipated liftoff of the Landsat 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been pushed back to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, according to agency officials.
Officials on Thursday morning cited the reason for moving the date from Sept. 23 was "out-of-tolerance high winds for the operation and conflicts with other customers using the Western Range."
The upcoming launch is a joint-agency mission conducted by NASA and the United States Geological Survey, and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Landsat mission, which is credited with providing the longest continuous record of Earth’s land surface from space.
The Landsat 9 satellite is expected to launch from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3 on United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket.
The $885 million Landsat 9 mission will be the ninth in the program with a purpose of replacing the Landsat 7 satellite, which has been in orbit since 1999, according to officials.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department to hold community meeting Monday
Local residents are invited to a community meeting to share their input on the future of the Santa Maria Police Department at Minami Community Center on Monday.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will be hosted by Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider, with guidance from Conor Consulting.
Attendees will be invited to give feedback on components of the Santa Maria Police Department's Strategic Plan, which will guide the department's efforts and activities from 2022-24, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Paul Conor of Conor Consulting will make a presentation to the public regarding the strategic plan, with Police Department leaders also present to give information.
Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
SOLVANG
Farmer Pumpkin Patch and corn maze opens Sept. 30
Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30, officially kicking off fall time in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The family-owned-and-operated agricultural adventure includes a selection of oversized, multicolored gourds for purchase and an updated corn maze design for participants who dare find their way through. In addition to a 10-acre corn maze, a smaller children's maze will be available to young adventurers.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, from Sept. 30 until Oct. 31.
Both the pumpkin patch and maze are located at 1000 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.
For more information, visit Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Facebook and Instagram or contact 805-331-1948.
LOMPOC
Small businesses sought for Old Town Market trick-or-treat event
The annual Old Town Market trick-or-treat event will return to downtown Lompoc on Oct. 30, inviting children in costume to gather goodies from participating small businesses.
Local businesses are being encouraged to participate in the Saturday event by handing out candy from their storefronts or setting up a booth at the event's center, located at Centennial Park.
The registration deadline for participating businesses is Sept. 19 so they can be included on the public treat-or-treat map.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. The event is a means for small businesses to market their services, according to the Lompoc Chamber.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Recreation Department, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and Shop Small.
To register, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.