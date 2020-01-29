County Lines: Juveniles arrested for assaulting, robbing Arroyo Grande High custodian

SANTA MARIA
Juveniles arrested for assaulting, robbing Arroyo Grande High custodian
Four Santa Maria juveniles were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing an Arroyo Grande High School custodian after a crime spree earlier in the day that included several alleged robberies, a carjacking and a police pursuit.
A fifth suspect remains on the loose, according to Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor.
According to Pryor, five juveniles approached the custodian at 7:40 p.m. near the tennis courts at the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and California Street, where they physically assaulted him and stole several items of personal property.
The custodian, whose identity has not been released, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, Pryor said.
The suspects fled the scene in a gray, four-door sedan, he added.
Arroyo Grande police worked with administrators from Arroyo Grande High to identify the suspects, Pryor said.
Investigators determined that earlier in the day the Santa Maria Police Department had investigated a string of robberies and reports of a carjacking.
Upon locating the stolen vehicle, Santa Maria officers initiated a pursuit, following the vehicle along northbound Highway 101, but ultimately terminated the chase.
The suspects then exited the freeway and drove to Arroyo Grande High School, where they reportedly assaulted and robbed the custodian, Pryor said.
Later that evening, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria police officers located the vehicle and arrested four of the five suspects in Santa Maria.
The custodian's personal property was found on the suspects and in the vehicle, Pryor said.
Officers from the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments are working to identify and locate the fifth suspect, said Pryor, who added his department will be filing charges against the juveniles for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Country singer Hunter Hayes is first act announced for 2020 County Fair
Hunter Hayes, a country singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform in the Bud Light Concert series at this year’s Santa Barbara County Fair, event organizers revealed Wednesday.
Hayes is the first act announced for the 2020 fair, which will take place July 15 through 19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hayes will perform Thursday, July 16.
“Hunter Hayes has built a strong country music presence and has incredible talent,” said Richard Persons, CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark. “We’re thrilled to be able to include his incredible show in our Bud Light Concert series lineup.”
Hayes has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and has six gold- and platinum-certified singles. He is perhaps best known for his single, “Wanted,” which has sold more than 3.5 million copies and made Hayes the youngest male act to ever top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
In 2012, Hayes won the CMT Award for New Artist of the Year, along with three BMI awards. He’s also accumulated nearly 2 billion on-demand streams globally.
Other popular singles include “One Good Reason” and “Heartbreak.”
A Louisiana native, Hayes began his career in childhood with several appearances on national television shows. He was gifted his first guitar at age 6 by actor Robert Duvall and by age 7 he played for former President Bill Clinton at a White House lawn party.
Hayes has been a headliner on tours with the likes of Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini, and a supporting act on tours headlined by Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum, among others.
Hayes’ July 16 performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair will be free with paid fair admission. Seating will be available on a first-come basis.
For more information on the fair, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.