SANTA MARIA
Juvenile transported to hospital after overdose reported at Righetti High School
A juvenile was transported to the hospital Monday following a report of an overdose at Righetti High School, according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman.
The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the high school located in the 900 block of East Foster Road in Santa Maria, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Deputies did not deploy Narcan, which is used to rapidly treat opioid overdoses, during the incident that involved the unidentified juvenile, according to Zick.
LOMPOC
Crews extinguish cardboard fire behind Walmart on West Central Avenue
Fire crews on Sunday extinguished a fire that broke out in a pile of compressed cardboard behind Walmart located on West Central Avenue.
Crews responded to a report of smoke and flames behind Walmart at 3:11 p.m., according to a Lompoc Fire spokeswoman.
Emergency units included two engines, a rescue unit and a fire battalion.
Upon arrival, crews put out the fire in the cardboard bundles and prevented spread at the loading dock area of the store, according to a spokeswoman. City officials sent out a front-end loader to assist with the salvage and overhaul, and a Lompoc Fire engine remained on scene until about 7 p.m.
The fire caused minor damage to the building, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks hosting a spring break pool party
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a free pool party for students during spring break.
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 600 S. McClelland St., on April 23 for a live DJ, inflatable pool games and more. The party will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., and the first 100 attendees will receive a free meal and swag bag. No registration is required to attend.
The pool party is just one of several spring break activities being put on by the Recreation and Parks Department in conjunction with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety. The task force was created to provide resources and programs for youth to deter their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs. Efforts include recreational activities, field trips and the programs at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
For more information about spring break youth programming, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
Friends of the Lompoc Library System holding public book sale
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a spring book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Membership may be purchased at the door.
For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Donations are accepted year-round except for during the week of the book sale, April 18 to 23.