County Lines: Juvenile sustains critical injuries in Sunday shooting on East Orange Street

SANTA MARIA
Juvenile sustains critical injuries in Sunday shooting on East Orange Street
Santa Maria police officers are investigating a shooting that critically injured a juvenile Sunday on East Orange Street.
Dispatch officials received several calls of a shooting that occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Orange Street, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered evidence of a shooting, but no victims were immediately located.
As officers continued their investigation, they received a call about a juvenile with gunshot wounds who arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center via private vehicle, according to Magallon. Officers later determined the juvenile was a victim in the East Orange Street shooting.
The juvenile was listed in critical condition as of Monday morning, according to Magallon.
Santa Maria Police detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Drowning death of 30-year-old woman at Cachuma Lake under investigation
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who drowned Sunday near Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake.
The identity of the woman has yet to be released as officials still are notifying next of kin, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added the death is not considered suspicious.
County firefighters received a call from a group of visitors to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that a member of their group was missing and possibly in the water, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Two Santa Barbara County fire engine companies, air support, water rescue, a battalion chief, CalSTAR and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
While searching for the woman, a County Fire captain located her in approximately 20 feet of water, according to Bertucelli.
The woman was brought to the surface, where emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but weren't successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
