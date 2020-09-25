County Lines: Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA MARIA
Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19
A youth recently admitted to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.
The youth tested positive during the intake process at the facility, although they did not display symptoms or fever, according to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.
As a precaution to protect other youths and staff, the youth was transferred to a separate medical housing unit for quarantine and enhanced medical observation.
The facility has a comprehensive plan related to the coronavirus for all newly booked inmates at the facility, including a 14-day precautionary quarantine period inside an intake unit.
Additionally, the Probation Department is focused on and responsive to mental health and physical well-being of youth in a challenging and stressful situation, said Heitman, adding that steps are taken to ensure their wellness with decisions based on best practices in health and safety standards.
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has 15 youths in custody as of Wednesday, according to Heitman.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman.
The deputy, who is part of a uniformed specialty assignment, began experiencing symptoms after his last shift Thursday, Sept. 17, but had limited contact with the public during the course of work and wore a mask during his contacts, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A specialty assignment is an assignment other than patrol.
After he began experiencing coronavirus symptoms, the deputy was tested at a community site and did not return to work while waiting for results, Zick said.
A total of 41 sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 40 of them having recovered.
LOMPOC
Police seek help identifying woman who took items from store
Lompoc Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole multiple items from a business in the 1300 block of North H Street on Friday.
The alleged shoplifting occurred at an undetermined time, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
Lions Club to provide ballot pickup, drop-off services
Beginning in November, member of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club will offer assistance to local residents who are in possession of mail-in ballots but are unable to vote in person.
Volunteers will stop by voters' homes for ballot pickup, sign ballots as an authorized person and deliver to one of several approved ballot drop-off locations in town.
The service is cost-free, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
To schedule a ballot pickup, contact the Lions Club at 209-617-3831.
