SANTA MARIA
Judge orders case to proceed against man accused of sex with underage girl
A Santa Maria man charged with 74 criminal counts related to sex with an underage girl has been ordered to stand trial at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
George Irwin Hirzel, 47, is accused of continuously abusing an unidentified teenage girl from late 2014 until March 2019, while she was between the ages of 14 and 17, according to court documents.
Charges filed in April include 24 counts of lewd acts with a child between the ages of 14 and 15; 13 counts of sexual intercourse with a minor by someone older than 21; 18 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor; and 17 counts of oral copulation of a person under 18; one count of possession of child pornography; and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges in May and is being held on $500,000 bail.
In a hearing Tuesday, Judge John McGregor held Hirzel to answer for the charges, meaning McGregor found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.
McGregor ordered Herzel to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 for an arraignment on information in Department 6 at the Superior Court.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold town hall on southwest neighborhood issues
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting to address issues in the southwest part of the city on Dec. 19 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have regarding their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Information about the 2020 census also will be shared.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southwest neighborhood is defined as south of Fesler Street and west of Broadway.
The scheduled meeting will be the last of a series of town hall gatherings planned by city officials in recent months.
In August, October and November, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast, northwest and southeast parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
LOMPOC
Library introduces 'Fine-Free Holidays' promotion
The Lompoc Public Library System has announced the introduction of “Fine-Free Holidays,” a promotion aimed at welcoming people back to the library with a clean slate.
Through the campaign, library patrons are invited to return items from the Lompoc branch, Vandenberg Village branch, or bookmobile to either library from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2 and fees will be waived. Returned materials must be undamaged and in good condition to be eligible.
“The Lompoc Library understands life happens, and that it can be difficult to return items on time to the library,” read a portion of a statement from the city. “Late fines can add up and visiting the library can start to feel like a burden, especially on your wallet. By eliminating fines this holiday season, the library is removing that barrier and making library access easy, equitable and enjoyable for everyone.”
The following are exempt from the program:
- Damaged materials;
- Collection agency fees; and
- Fines accrued from items returned outside the promotion time period.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.