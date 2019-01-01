Santa Barbara County
Investigators release more details in Orcutt triple homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released more information Monday on the triple homicide that occurred Dec. 28 in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road in Orcutt, although they noted many details can’t be released or haven’t yet been determined in the ongoing investigation.
The person who called 911 lived at the residence and returned home to find her friend, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb, covered with blood in the bathtub, fled the home and called for help, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Victim Carlos Echavarria, 63, also lived at the residence and was a friend of the third victim, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb.
Hoover said the motive for the violence is still under investigation and has not been determined.
“All three victims lived at the residence and were brutally beaten and stabbed,” Hoover said. “Autopsies are pending, but there is no preliminary evidence to indicate that any of the victims were shot.”
Because of a 2014 domestic violence conviction, suspect David McNabb was not legally permitted to own or possess a firearm, she said.
Detectives are currently trying to determine the ownership of the rifle he was armed with when confronted by deputies.
Other than the domestic violence conviction, David McNabb did not appear to have any other criminal history, Hoover said.
After David McNabb was shot by two deputies with less lethal munitions, he remained armed and a threat to deputies, and four of them shot at him, she said. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined David McNabb’s younger brother, 40-year-old Brian McNabb of Santa Maria, previously assaulted another family member at his residence in Santa Maria.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian McNabb at his home Sunday, and he was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Central Coast
California Highway Patrol continues New Year's maximum enforcement period for motorists
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its maximum enforcement period associated with the New Year's holiday in an effort to catch impaired or distracted drivers.
The maximum enforcement period began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will run through 11:59 p.m. today.
During the enforcement period, all available personnel will be on duty and will be on the lookout for impaired driving, as well as distracted driving, speeding, seat belt violations and motorists in need of help.
"Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal," said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley. "Alcohol, cannabis, or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving. Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury or death."
During the 2017 New Year's maximum enforcement period, 40 people died in traffic collisions on California roadways, according to the CHP. More than two-thirds of the vehicle occupants killed within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.
In addition, CHP made 936 arrests for driving under the influence during the 2017 New Year's maximum enforcement period, which was one day shorter than the upcoming holiday enforcement effort.
The CHP reminds the public that planning for a safe ride to and from festivities is easy and smart, as numerous alternatives to driving impaired are available, including ride-hailing services, public transit, or calling a cab or a sober friend or family member.
Santa Maria
No trash collection services on New Year's Day
There will be no waste collection services or street sweeping in Santa Maria today due to the New Year's holiday.
During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services occur one day later than usual. The city asks that residents place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill and all city administrative offices will be closed today and reopen Wednesday.
Santa Maria
Winter break hours, activities starting at Maldonado Youth Center
Winter break hours at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria will take effect Wednesday, Jan. 2, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 15, to provide activities to keep youths occupied while out of school.
The temporary winter break hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a center spokesman said.
Games and activities will include Nerf Wars, racing friends in giant hamster balls, arts and crafts, science projects, prizes and free food, the spokesman said.
Youths can sign up now for the late-night basketball tournament Saturday, Jan. 12, when DJ Randy will provide the music.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and be a member of the Youth Center, although membership is free.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.