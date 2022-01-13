SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Inmate from Santa Maria found dead in County Jail cell
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate from Santa Maria was found dead inside of his cell Wednesday after he was booked and made statements about suicide, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Jonathan Paul Thomas, 45, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Main Jail shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding that Thomas' bail was listed at $10,000.
Thomas was moved into a single-occupancy safety cell after he allegedly made statements about suicide before and during the booking process, and was deemed a danger to himself.
A preliminary investigation showed that once inside the safety cell, custody deputies removed Thomas' clothing and placed him facedown on the cell's floor, removed his handcuffs and exited the cell, according to Zick.
Minutes later, custody deputies noticed that Thomas wasn't moving and immediately reentered the cell to begin lifesaving measures, including CPR, and requested emergency medical technicians.
Wellpath medical staff, County Fire and American Medical Response personnel administered lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, and Thomas was declared dead shortly after 2 a.m., according to Zick. Thomas' next-of-kin were notified, she added.
The cause of death remains unknown, but an autopsy was conducted Thursday, according to Zick. The autopsy report won't be finalized until officials receive a toxicology report, which will take up to six weeks, she added.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver injured after vehicle rollover, fall down ravine near Hwy 1, Brown Road
A 29-year-old male driver sustained critical injuries Wednesday after falling down a ravine following a vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.
Crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover whose occupant subsequently fell down a 50-foot ravine after exiting his damaged vehicle shortly before noon, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Responding crews located the vehicle and the injured male, who required extrication from the ravine.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews rigged a rope system and pulled the injured male out of the ravine, before he was flown to a local hospital via CalSTAR, according to Bertucelli.
Santa Maria Fire Department crews and California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene.
The cause of the rollover is under investigation by the CHP.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
10 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Ten Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility last month, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.
The inmates were identified after the Sheriff's Office's last outbreak update on Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The outbreak, which was first detected inside a male dormitory unit on Dec. 8, has 68 active infections.
A total of 218 inmates have been infected in the outbreak; of those, 146 inmates have recovered, four were released and one inmate was admitted to an area hospital for advanced care, according to Zick.
Most infected inmates, 178, have experienced no symptoms and one inmate declined to provide that information, Zick added.
All inmates who test positive are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors. Those who do test positive are moved into negative pressure cells.
Inmates who are exposed to the coronavirus but have not tested positive are separated from other inmates, and those with underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Zick.
A team of Department of Public Health personnel requested by county officials is currently assisting Sheriff's Office and Public Health staff with testing, and will be at the jail for the duration of the outbreak.
Jail staff have administered more than 630 inmate vaccinations, including 148 who received cash for shots deposited into their commissary accounts, according to Zick.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
82 County Jail inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19
Eighty-two San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began at the facility last month, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Thursday.
The outbreak, which began on Dec. 26, includes 59 inmates and 26 custody personnel who tested positive, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
No inmates have been hospitalized and most symptoms were reported as mild.
The surge in COVID-19 cases at the jail is similar to what the community and the nation are currently experiencing with the omicron variant, according to Cipolla.
Custody staff are working with Wellpath medical contractors and County Public Health personnel to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the jail.
Some of the measures include: testing all inmates as they enter the jail; offering vaccinations to inmates and staff; medical isolation for inmates who test positive; quarantine for those exposed to the coronavirus; reducing nonessential workers, mandatory use of masks for staff; using video conferencing; and weekly testing regardless of vaccination status.