County Lines: Inmate at Lompoc prison becomes fourth at facility to die from COVID-19

LOMPOC
Inmate at Lompoc prison becomes fourth at facility to die from COVID-19
A 56-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc died from COVID-19 on Monday, prison officials announced.
Daniel Lee Vadnais, 56, had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus May 2, according to the the Bureau of Prisons. He was reportedly first treated at the prison before being transported May 6 to an area hospital, where his condition declined, leading to him being placed on a ventilator May 8.
He was pronounced dead Monday by hospital staff, the Bureau of Prisons reported.
Vadnais was serving a 108-month sentence at the low-security facility after being convicted in the Eastern District of Washington for receipt of child pornography. He had been in custody in Lompoc since Aug. 23, 2019, according to prison officials.
Vadnais was the second reported coronavirus death from the Federal Correctional Institution, following the death of 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf on May 25.
The Lompoc prison complex's first two coronavirus-related deaths were reported from the separate U.S. Penitentiary facility. Jimmy Lee Houston, 75, and Oliver M. Boling, 68, died from the disease on May 6 and April 18, respectively, in that section.
As of Monday, according to the Bureau of Prisons, 895 inmates and 11 staffers at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution had recovered from positive coronavirus infections, while five inmates and seven staff members were currently positive.
At the U.S. Penitentiary facility, the Bureau reported that 158 inmates and 19 staffers had recovered, while 18 inmates and five staffers were currently positive.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank announces 2020 Picnic in the Park summer food program
Starting Monday, June 8, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be providing free take-away meals to children 18 years old and younger through the summer months.
The "Picnic in the Park" food program ensures youth countywide have access to a free, healthy lunch, from Monday, June 8, through Friday, Aug. 7.
Eligibility documentation is not required for children to participate.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 related safety procedures are being implemented in the program.
The program is sponsored by No Kid Hungry, Community Action Commission and Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services.
Santa Barbara County food sites are listed at foodbanksbc.org/programs/lunch or can be accessed by texting SUMMERFOOD to 877-877.
BUELLTON
Senior Thrift Shop now accepting donations
Though scheduled to officially reopen their doors on July 1, the Buellton Senior Thrift Shop has announced they are now accepting donations on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed in March due to state guidelines concerning COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the thrift shop stated that extra safety precautions are being taken to keep staff and donors safe.
All proceeds from the thrift shop benefit the Buellton Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which feeds local seniors.
For more information, call 805-688-5073, or visit the store at 56 West Hwy 246, Buellton.
