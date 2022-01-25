NIPOMO
Injuries confirmed in T-bone collision near Tefft Street, Frontage Road
A T-bone collision that occurred near West Tefft Street and South Frontage Road Tuesday in Nipomo resulted in an unspecified number of injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection after a black GMC sport utility vehicle ran a red light and collided with a silver Chevrolet sedan, according to the CHP. Officials were not able to confirm the number or extent of the injuries in the collision.
The collision resulted in traffic restrictions near the intersection for about an hour, logs show.
First responders also included San Luis Ambulance paramedics and Cal Fire units.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.
SANTA MARIA
Bands sought to play in summer concert series
Bands interested in playing in Santa Maria’s Summer Concerts in the Park are invited by the Recreation and Parks Department to submit applications by 5 p.m. March 4.
Family-friendly acts from a variety of genres are encouraged to submit an application via email to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.com, or in-person to the parks department office at 615 S. McClelland St.
Santa Maria’s 17th annual free concert series will run on Sundays from July to September at various city parks.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hancock College keeps spring registration open
While spring classes began Monday at Hancock College, registration will remain open to students to enroll in both credit and noncredit classes, according to school officials.
Class formats include in person, live online, and “room and Zoom” hybrid classes to help students achieve their goals of graduating, transferring to a four-year university or entering the workforce.
In addition, students taking 12 credits or more can qualify for Hancock’s Promise Plus program, which is designed to cover the cost of tuition for spring 2022 and the 2022-23 academic year. The program is available to any first-time, continuing, returning, transfer and even international students — regardless of residency, officials said.
"The college is excited to continue offering our students a quality education and the support they need to meet their goals this spring,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.
Other available services include financial aid, free tutoring, free academic counseling, free textbooks for classes, free food, free bus passes and more.
“We encourage any community member who wants to pursue an education at Hancock to register for classes and know that we are here to help them succeed,” Walthers added.
Prospective students can view available courses, apply and register for spring courses at www.hancockcollege.edu/spring.
For updates on the college’s COVID-19 protocols and resources, go to www.hancockcollege.edu/covid or call 805-922-6966.
SANTA MARIA
Boys and Girls Club to host Back a Youth night next month
The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast is hosting Back a Youth night, when local mentor and kids come together for bonding and dinner, on Feb. 24 in Santa Maria.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave, with activities focused on literacy, STEM, art and physical fitness.
"It's really a snapshot of everything the Boys and Girls Club offers," said Kelly White O'Neill, director of marketing and donor communications for Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast.
Besides Back a Youth Night, the organization will begin registration for a new flag football program on Feb. 7. The program will be open to all kids in grades K to 8.
The club also continues to expand, recently opening a clubhouse in Creston and building a new clubhouse in Paso Robles.
For more information, contact Scott at 805-863-2842 or kathryn.scott@bgccentralcoast.org.