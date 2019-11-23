SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Injured paraglider rescued west of Cachuma Lake
A paraglider was rescued Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking both ankles during a landing west of Cachuma Lake near Happy Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said that a helicopter was dispatched to rescue the injured paraglider.
The patient was reportedly transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
SANTA MARIA
Annual 'Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights' contest underway
Santa Maria residents are invited to spread cheer and joy this holiday season by decorating their homes and businesses for the 2019 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.
The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email up to three photographs, the address of the display and, if available, a contact number for the entry to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:
- 2019 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
- Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
- Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
- Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
- Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map
Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.
LOMPOC
Library branches raising funds with annual Christmas tree raffles
The Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries once again received a holiday makeover as part of what has become an annual Christmastime tradition.
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System. Patrons at both libraries are invited to view the unique trees, which is on display from now through Dec. 14 atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by library patrons. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Winners need not be present.
The Lompoc Public Library is located at 501 E. North Ave. The Village Library is at 3755 Constellation Road.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.