BUELLTON
Drugs or alcohol suspected in double-fatal Hwy 246 crash
Alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in the cause of a car crash west of Buellton early Sunday morning that left two people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old Solvang man was driving west on Highway 246, near Domingos Road, when he moved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by a 79-year-old Lompoc woman, a CHP spokesman said.
Both drivers were declared dead at the scene by first responders.
The investigation is ongoing and impairment status is pending a toxicology report.
Names of the two victims were not available at press time.
SANTA BARBARA
Sheriff’s Office names new public information officer
A new public information officer has been chosen for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Raquel Zick will become the new PIO for the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, Sheriff Bill Brown said Tuesday.
She is replacing Kelly Hoover, who left the job July 26 to become the community relations manager for the city of Goleta. Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney has filled in during the interim.
Zick, who began her career with Santa Barbara County in 2001 as an intake and release specialist for the Probation Department, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2003, Brown said.
She has served as a sheriff’s deputy, a dispatcher, an administrative office professional and, most recently, as the administrative assistant to the sheriff.
She also has worked on the Sheriff’s Media Team for several years.
“Her unique, blended background makes her an ideal fit for this position,” Brown said. “She is dedicated, conscientious, creative and an excellent communicator. She excels in the field of social media, and I know she will continue to do an outstanding job in her new role.”
Zick is the founder of the Santa Barbara County Women in Law Enforcement Group, a countywide auxiliary group that unites women working in the law enforcement field toward common goals
She also volunteers as a Boy Scouts assistant den leader, a Little League team mom and with Read Across America.
LOS ALAMOS
Information meeting to cover Hwy 101 bridge project
Members of the public can learn more about the project to replace the Highway 101 bridge at Highway 135 in Los Alamos at a meeting set for Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club at 429 Leslie St. in Los Alamos.
The proposed project will replace the Highway 101 overcrossing in Los Alamos with a single span and will include the removal of the existing columns, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
New bridge rails, a metal beam guardrail and inside and outside shoulder rumble strips also will be added along Highway 101 between the on- and off-ramps, Shivers said.
In addition, new sidewalks under Highway 101 that will include a safety railing, landscaping and other aesthetic treatments will improve pedestrian access from the Los Alamos Mobile Home Park to the intersection of Bell and Main streets, he said.
Caltrans staff will provide a presentation about the project and answer questions from the public.
Construction on the estimated $14 million project is expected to begin in late 2020, weather permitting, Shivers said, and the work will involve switching traffic to opposite sides on Highway 101 while each bridge is removed.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 831-423-0396 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Sharp joins Community Bank of SM as commercial lender
Zachary Sharp has joined Community Bank of Santa Maria as assistant vice president and commercial lender, said Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of the bank.
Sharp was born in East Fort Worth, Texas, then raised in rural South Carolina, Silveria said.
He attended Clemson University, where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in agribusiness.
A second-generation banker, Sharp said he moved to California in 2017 to help farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses obtain sufficient capital to grow their operations and remain profitable.
His banking career thus far has focused on agriculture lending, Silveria said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business in March 2001, employs a staff of 52 in two branch locations and its administrative office and is the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria.
For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.