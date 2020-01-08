County Lines: Hwy. 101 onramp at Clark closed Wednesday; Lompoc Library to screen 'Downtown Abby'

Orcutt

Hwy. 101 onramp at Clark closed Wednesday

The southbound Highway 101 onramp from Clark Avenue in Orcutt will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday so that Caltrans can perform erosion control work in that area, an agency spokesman said.

Motorists headed southbound are advised to use the onramp at Union Valley Parkway, which is expected to add about 10 minutes to travelers’ drives.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform drivers about the ramp closure, the spokesman said.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lompoc

Lompoc Library to screen 'Downtown Abby'

The 2019 film adaptation of 'Downtown Abby' is next week's showing at the Lompoc Library's adult movie matinee, held every Monday at the Grossman Gallery.

The showing starts at 2 p.m. and should run through 3:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and the library will be handing out free popcorn.