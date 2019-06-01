Buellton
Pedestrian improvements start Monday on Hwy. 246
A project to improve safety for pedestrians with flashing beacons, signs and striping along Highway 246 in Buellton will begin Monday, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Rectangular illuminated flashing beacons to alert motorists when they’re approaching a pedestrian crosswalk and new signs will be installed, and improvements will be made to crosswalk striping, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
Construction on Highway 246 will include the addition of a median island refuge for pedestrians and a dedicated left turn lane at La Lata Drive, Shivers said.
Motorists will encounter lane closures at each location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but delays are not expected to exceed five minutes, he said.
Alternate pedestrian access will be constructed where needed.
The improvements will also be made at nine other locations in the Lompoc area, with construction at those sites to begin in August or early September, Shivers said, adding exact dates and times will be announced as the work approaches.
R Burke Co. and Lee Wilson Electric Co. of San Luis Obispo are the contractors for the $500,000 project, which is being funded through the Caltrans Highway Safety Program.
Santa Barbara County
Residents, businesses asked to participate in economic survey
Santa Barbara County officials are looking into future economic development and want to include the voices of residents and business owners in developing plans for the future, a county spokesman said.
Officials are asking individuals to fill out the online Santa Barbara County Economic Development Survey to help shape the future of the county.
The survey is anonymous and will never be tied to participants’ personal information, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer.
Bozanich said residents’ and business owners’ honest feedback will be valuable to formulating plans for the county’s future economic health.
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes or less to complete, can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7G769D2.
Buellton
Hwy. 246 resurfacing work resuming Monday
A project to resurface Highway 246 from the Santa Rosa Creek Bridge to Hapgood Road East near Buellton will resume Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter the left lane closed in both directions between Hapgood Road East and Domingos Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but delays should not exceed 10 minutes, said spokesman Jim Shivers.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed in June.
Shivers reminded motorists to move over and slow down when driving through the highway construction zone.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.