County Lines: Hwy 41 closed at Kern County Line after petroleum tanker crashes

The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to climb back up to the highway, the CHP said. The beverage truck driver was not injured.

Due to the nature and size of the tanker’s cargo, the crash was declared a hazardous materials incident, and units from San Luis Obispo and Kern counties’ fire departments as well as CHP officers from Templeton and Coalinga responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Coalinga office of the CHP.

SANTA MARIA

Climate change topic of free presentation Friday at library

Climate change and its impact on local weather is topic of a free presentation Friday hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and the Santa Maria Branch of American Association of University Women.

This program will be presented from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, where limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, a city spokesman said, adding that patrons are advised to arrive early to secure seats.