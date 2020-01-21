County Lines: Hwy 41 closed at Kern County Line after petroleum tanker crashes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Hwy 41 closed at Kern County Line after petroleum tanker crashes
Highway 41 remained closed Tuesday afternoon near the Kern County Line while hazardous materials crews pump 1,000 gallons of petroleum from a tank trailer that went over the side of the roadway following an early morning crash.
The California Highway Patrol said the highway was closed from the wye, where highways 41 and 46 split at Cholame, to the intersection with Highway 33 at Reef City and expected it to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.
As of 4:30 p.m., the roadway remained closed.
Traffic was being detoured around the closure via highways 46 and 33, the CHP said.
According to a CHP report, about 5:35 a.m. a semi-truck was hauling the tank trailer southbound on Highway 41 in Kern County approaching the San Luis Obispo County line as a beverage delivery truck was headed northbound.
For unknown reasons, one of the drivers allowed his vehicle to cross the double yellow center line, and the beverage truck struck the tank trailer, sending the big-rig out of control, over the side of the highway and 100 feet down an embankment, where the trailer rolled onto its side, according to the CHP report.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to climb back up to the highway, the CHP said. The beverage truck driver was not injured.
Due to the nature and size of the tanker’s cargo, the crash was declared a hazardous materials incident, and units from San Luis Obispo and Kern counties’ fire departments as well as CHP officers from Templeton and Coalinga responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Coalinga office of the CHP.
SANTA MARIA
Climate change topic of free presentation Friday at library
Climate change and its impact on local weather is topic of a free presentation Friday hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and the Santa Maria Branch of American Association of University Women.
This program will be presented from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, where limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, a city spokesman said, adding that patrons are advised to arrive early to secure seats.
Guest speaker John Lindsey, a local meteorologist and media relations representative for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, will discuss climate change, unpredictable disasters and what can be done to prepare for weather events.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton cancels Jan. 23 City Council meeting
Buellton has canceled the regular City Council meeting set for Jan. 23, a city spokeswoman said. No reason was given for the cancellation.
The City Council’s next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the Buellton Post Office.
Agendas and staff reports are generally posted at City Hall, 107 W. Highway 246, and online at www.cityofbuellton.com 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
For more information, contact City Clerk Linda Reid at 805-686-7424 or lindar@cityofbuellton.com.
LOMPOC
DeGraff, rock violinist, to headline Concert Association's first show of 2020
Adam DeGraff, an accomplished violinist, composer, producer and educator, will be the featured performer at the Lompoc Concert Association’s first show of 2020, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
DeGraff started his career as an orchestral musician, but then began experimenting with rock violin, songwriting, alternative music education and traditional organic farming practices. For the Lompoc concert, he is scheduled to perform his one-of-a-kind rock violin show.
Single tickets for the concert are $25 for adults and $5 for children.
DeGraff, thanks to gaining fame on YouTube, has performed at corporate events, NFL halftime shows, concerts for U.S. presidents, senators and governors, and live shows at some of the most prestigious concert venues, according to his website at www.adamviolin.com.
DeGraff’s current tour, titled Rock Violin Neat, features a selection of songs from his catalog of original works.
The Lompoc Concert Association was formed in 1948 as Lompoc Community Concert Association. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization bills itself as being committed to enriching the cultural life of Lompoc through live performances.
For more information on the Feb. 7 concert, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.