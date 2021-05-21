SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hwy 1 improvements underway at Hwy 166 to Vandenberg Space Force Base
A $6 million improvement project on Highway 1 is underway at the intersection of Highway 166 in Guadalupe headed toward the entrance of Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The two-phase project conducted by CalPortland Construction of Santa Barbara will include pavement repairs, resurfacing, the installation of rumble strips, striping and lighting at the intersection at Black Road and new guardrails at the Railroad Overcrossing and the Solomon Creek Bridge.
Completion of the project is slated for October, according to a Caltrans spokesman.
The first phase of construction will impact Highway 1 between Solomon Road near Orcutt and Highway 166 near Guadalupe. Construction will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Overnight work will take place on that stretch of road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
One traffic lane will remain open during roadwork, and delays should not exceed 10 minutes, the spokesman said.
The second phase of improvements between Clark Avenue and Vandenberg Space Force Base will occur at a later date, with details to come.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on other highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Residents invited to public hearing regarding annual water report
Twitchell Management Authority is inviting Santa Maria residents to a public hearing on June 3 to provide feedback on an annual water conservation report.
The hearing regarding the 2020 Annual Report of Hydrogeologic Conditions, Water Requirements, Supplies and Disposition for the Santa Maria Valley Management Area will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
The report presents annual data regarding groundwater conditions as well as water demand and supply in the Santa Maria Valley Management Area.
The public hearing can be accessed at the following Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Su2Eq5xvQ8eIv6NoHt8LBw.
Written comments should be sent as soon as possible to Twitchell Management Authority at 2065 E. Main St., Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers prepared the 2020 report, which can be viewed at bit.ly/TMAdocs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team meets Saturdays
The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will continue to meet on Saturdays this month, cleaning various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join.
Cleanup dates are as follows:
- May 22: Clean up Zaca Station Road; meet at junction of Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road
- May 29: Clean up Foxen Canyon Road; meet at junction of Highway 154 and Foxen Canyon Road
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
For more information, contact group organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com